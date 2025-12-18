Arc Raiders continues in the Christmas spirit with $10 worth of free currency alongside the ongoing blueprint bonanza

Arc Raiders has been in the holiday spirit ever since its Cold Snap update, released earlier this week, saw players swimming in previously hard-to-obtain blueprints. Turns out that this was a minor miscalculation on developer Embark's part, but only a minor one: the developer has now issued a hotfix that sees the blueprint drop rates "slightly lowered" though they remain "higher overall than before."

Now a further Christmas gift has been issued to all raiders. Log in to Arc today and you'll find Scrappy, the most demanding chicken in the world, serving up a cool 1,000 raider tokens for free. That's an amount that would normally cost you around $10 and, what's arguably more important, enough to buy a shiny new skin for your raider (or a hat for Scrappy).

The gift is a tiny bit buried-away. You'll need to check your mail in-game, which is an icon in the top right of the inventory screen, and then open the email titled "Happy Holidays!" from the developers. Then you're all set.

Oh, one more thing. I can't verify this, because I'm not a dirty cheater, but Embark previously implemented punishments for players who exploited a door glitch in the game: they'd get roasted alive upon glitching through a locked door, and receive a warning email. Per one glum redditor, door glitchers are also being excluded from the holiday cheer, and get the same message as everyone else but only one raider token.

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

Anyway, presuming you're not a glitcher then new drip for the holidays is always nice, though what you really want to be doing at the moment is taking advantage of those still-generous drop rates. They're available on maps with the Cold Snap condition active (which feature snow and force you to stay indoors to not freeze to death), and I fully expect Embark to keep tweaking the numbers, so fill your boots while you can. Or just go in and camp an extraction point, either works.

If you're interested in where the game might be going next check out our exclusive Arc Raiders interview, where Embark talks behavior-based matchmaking, map updates, and playing nice with strangers.