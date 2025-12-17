Arc Raiders players say blueprint drop rates have exploded after Cold Snap update: 'Blueprints everywhere!'
Get in now while the drops are hot.
It's raining blueprints, hallelujah. Arc Raiders players en masse are reporting that rare loot, including sought after blueprints, are raining from the sky after today's Cold Snap update.
"Yeah so they have changed blueprint droprates," posted Reddit user i_research alongside an image of a backpack nearly stuffed with nothing but blueprints. As someone who couldn't even craft defibrillators the last time I played Arc Raiders, it's a beautiful sight.
The gettings are really good right now, but apparently only on maps with the Cold Snap condition—that's the new one with snow and the mechanic that forces you to stay indoors to not freeze to death. I'm gonna join everyone else in assuming this is either a bug or a temporary, unspoken bonus to encourage players to engage in the deadlier map condition. Either way, it's almost surely temporary.
Blueprint spawns might be broken.Many players are reporting that they find so many blueprints in a single raid in Stella Montis after today’s update. https://t.co/PORkAM0SD3 pic.twitter.com/D5A4iRGKLUDecember 16, 2025
"Blueprint sellers charging $400 USD for Bobcat blueprints in shambles right now," added another Redditor who found a Bobcat schematic today.
I did manage to find one raider feeling melancholy about the reverse of fortune, and they raise a good point:
"I love finding blueprints like anyone else, but when you now find 4 per run after the patch, that special feeling is gone. What is the point of the game if nothing is rare anymore?" wrote user inner8.
Yeah so they have changed the blueprint droprate. from r/ArcRaiders
Everywhere you look, blueprints as far as the sun can reach. Meanwhile, Embark has stayed quiet about the holiday miracle. If a hotfix is coming, I estimate we have around 8-9 more hours of fun before Sweden wakes up and realizes it left the lid off the cookie jar. Go!
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Arc Raiders Field Depots: Where to find 'em
Arc Raiders Field Crates: How to use 'em
Arc Raiders Greasing Her Palms: Cartographer
Arc Raiders A Reveal in Ruins: Buried City pharmacies
Arc Raiders The Root of the Matter: Room with a view
Arc Raiders Armored Transports: Loot patrol cars
Arc Raiders best skills: Survive the surface
Arc Raiders Expeditions: Retire your Raider
Morgan has been writing for PC Gamer since 2018, first as a freelancer and currently as a staff writer. He has also appeared on Polygon, Kotaku, Fanbyte, and PCGamesN. Before freelancing, he spent most of high school and all of college writing at small gaming sites that didn't pay him. He's very happy to have a real job now. Morgan is a beat writer following the latest and greatest shooters and the communities that play them. He also writes general news, reviews, features, the occasional guide, and bad jokes in Slack. Twist his arm, and he'll even write about a boring strategy game. Please don't, though.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.