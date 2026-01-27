How to complete Movie Night in Arc Raiders
Search the Cultural Archives for a stack of old movie tapes.
Arc Raiders' Headwinds update has added a bunch of new, annoying quests to complete, and Movie Night is certainly a pesky one. Sure, it's not quite as down to luck as With a View, but you'll have to brave Stella Montis' Shredder-infested Cultural Archives instead.
In Movie Night's most complicated step, Apollo sends you to the Cultural Archives to find the Stack of Movie Tapes, which you'll then have to extract to deliver to him. You'll also need to find a Portable TV, but I'll go over where to find it all below.
Where to find the Stack of Movie Tapes in Arc Raiders
You can find the Stack of Movie Tapes in a pile of furniture in the southwest corner of Cultural Archives, to the right of the entrance via the Atrium. Interact with the pile of furniture to find the Stack of Movie Tapes item, which you'll need to collect.
As shown in the video below, if you're entering from the Atrium, just head down the stairs into the Cultural Archives and immediately turn right to find some old furniture covered with a white sheet. There's a blue circle with a cross inside spray-painted on the wall behind it, so it's hard to miss.
I recommend bringing a loadout with a safe pocket so you can keep hold of the old tapes if you die. In fact, you don't even necessarily need any weapons or other gear, since you don't need to go near any of the Shredders camping out in the Archive. So long as you have the movie tapes in your safe pocket, you can just surrender to get back to Speranza quicker.
Where to find a Portable TV in Arc Raiders
The other major step in the Movie Night quest is to find a Portable TV and deliver it to Apollo. The best place to look for a Portable TV is in drawer and filing cabinet containers, often found in Residential areas, such as in Buried City's Buried Properties or Santa Maria Houses. However, you can also find the filing cabinet containers in the two pharmacies at Piazza Arbusto and Plaza Rosa.
As with the Stack of Movie Tapes, it's wise to put the Portable TV in your safe pocket once you find it, and you can also surrender straight away once you've done that if you have nothing else worth extracting.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Once you've brought both items back to Speranza, you can turn them in to Apollo to complete the Movie Night quest.
Arc Raiders roadmap: New and improved
Arc Raiders best skills: Survive the surface
Arc Raiders best weapons: Just don't lose them
Arc Raiders Trials: Three-star this week's Trials
Arc Raiders Expeditions: Retire your Raider
Arc Raiders quests: All the missions and how to beat 'em
Arc Raiders Field Depots: Where to find 'em
Rory has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once, and somehow still finding time for everything in between. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and more, but at what cost? He’s even sunk 1,000 hours into The Elder Scrolls Online over the years. At least he put all those hours spent grinding challenges to good use over the years as a freelancer and guides editor. In his spare time, he’s also an avid video creator, often breaking down the environmental design of his favourite games. If you can’t track him down, he’s probably lost in a cave with a bunch of dwarves shouting “rock and stone” to no end.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.