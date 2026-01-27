Arc Raiders' Headwinds update has added a bunch of new, annoying quests to complete, and Movie Night is certainly a pesky one. Sure, it's not quite as down to luck as With a View, but you'll have to brave Stella Montis' Shredder-infested Cultural Archives instead.

In Movie Night's most complicated step, Apollo sends you to the Cultural Archives to find the Stack of Movie Tapes, which you'll then have to extract to deliver to him. You'll also need to find a Portable TV, but I'll go over where to find it all below.

Where to find the Stack of Movie Tapes in Arc Raiders

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Embark) (Image credit: Embark)

You can find the Stack of Movie Tapes in a pile of furniture in the southwest corner of Cultural Archives, to the right of the entrance via the Atrium. Interact with the pile of furniture to find the Stack of Movie Tapes item, which you'll need to collect.

As shown in the video below, if you're entering from the Atrium, just head down the stairs into the Cultural Archives and immediately turn right to find some old furniture covered with a white sheet. There's a blue circle with a cross inside spray-painted on the wall behind it, so it's hard to miss.

I recommend bringing a loadout with a safe pocket so you can keep hold of the old tapes if you die. In fact, you don't even necessarily need any weapons or other gear, since you don't need to go near any of the Shredders camping out in the Archive. So long as you have the movie tapes in your safe pocket, you can just surrender to get back to Speranza quicker.

Where to find a Portable TV in Arc Raiders

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Embark) (Image credit: Embark)

The other major step in the Movie Night quest is to find a Portable TV and deliver it to Apollo. The best place to look for a Portable TV is in drawer and filing cabinet containers, often found in Residential areas, such as in Buried City's Buried Properties or Santa Maria Houses. However, you can also find the filing cabinet containers in the two pharmacies at Piazza Arbusto and Plaza Rosa.

As with the Stack of Movie Tapes, it's wise to put the Portable TV in your safe pocket once you find it, and you can also surrender straight away once you've done that if you have nothing else worth extracting.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Once you've brought both items back to Speranza, you can turn them in to Apollo to complete the Movie Night quest.