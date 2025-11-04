My favorite genre of Arc Raiders videos so far is people discovering why Leapers are called that

TFW you have F'd around, and then found out.

Arc Raiders extraction shooter
Arc Raiders is not a game that immediately reveals all to its players. Much of the experience in its early hours is cautiously sussing out where to find good loot and how and when to fight or avoid the Arc robots that patrol the surface. The tentative peaceful relationships formed with other raiders are just as key. The ambiguity of not knowing what they'll do feeds into the tension and uncertainty that keeps expeditions exciting.

That's the overarching vibe, at least. But there are other things Arc Raiders makes abundantly clear. For instance: the Leaper.

"F@*#ing ruuuuuuuuuuun"

I'll be the rooooundabout

TIL the leaper gets its name for a reason… from r/ArcRaiders

😶

I Got JUMPED by a Leaper Droid in Arc Raiders - YouTube I Got JUMPED by a Leaper Droid in Arc Raiders - YouTube
ARC Raiders Leapers ARE CRAZY! #arcraiders - YouTube ARC Raiders Leapers ARE CRAZY! #arcraiders - YouTube
Shroud: "Stoooop"

SHROUD GETS JUMPED BY A LEAPER 😭💀 (ARC RAIDERS) #gaming - YouTube SHROUD GETS JUMPED BY A LEAPER 😭💀 (ARC RAIDERS) #gaming - YouTube
"Guys—"

ARC Raiders Leaper #arcraiders #arcraidersgame #arcraidersgameplay #gaming $ #funny #memes - YouTube ARC Raiders Leaper #arcraiders #arcraidersgame #arcraidersgameplay #gaming $ #funny #memes - YouTube
"I'll shoot it again then"

OMG HI BOYS - Arc: Raiders #arcraiders #arc #leaper #funnymoments - YouTube OMG HI BOYS - Arc: Raiders #arcraiders #arc #leaper #funnymoments - YouTube
"These guys give me the heebie-jeebies"

Arc Raiders - Leaper Be Like: - YouTube Arc Raiders - Leaper Be Like: - YouTube
