Arc Raiders' latest mini update fixes a bunch of ratty exploits, including the zipline that set players free in Stella Montis, as Embark announces it's stepping back from weekly fixes

Embark has given us one last Arc Raiders gift before the holiday season properly kicks off, and it's barring us from getting to forbidden spots on the map; booo. I joke (kind of), this small update dishes out some fixes for maps like Stella Montis and Blue Gate, as well as notifying us of some upcoming changes to the update schedule.

Patch 1.6.0 targets four specific issues:

Removing the zipline on Stella Montis that lets players go out of bounds.

Fixing a collision that let players get through a wall in Blue Gate.

Fixing material issues, which meant bullets or arcs' vision weren't blocked by some objects.

Patching a gap at the Spaceport Launch Tower, which allowed players to get shot through a wall.

I've had a couple of problems here and there with arc's vision or bullets not properly being blocked, although I chalked up my issues to the character movement latency that plagued my games at launch. Although this was fixed a month ago and I haven't had any issues since then. I'm also sad to see another wall exploit kick the bucket after the infamous door glitch was patched out, but I suppose it's for the best.

"We also want to give you a quick update on the patch cadence in the coming weeks," Arc Raiders' community manager Ossen says in a post to the official Discord. "Since the release, we have been patching every Thursday to catch the most critical issues while the team was in full swing. Our goal is to continue to investigate and fix critical issues as soon as we can, but it will not be on a weekly cadence."

Now, Arc Raiders' release window for updates and store changes will take place on Tuesdays less often than it used to. This is completely normal for a live service game that has largely worked out all the issues that came with launch.

"As the winter holiday period approaches, the team will be taking a much-needed break so that we can come back in January ready to bring more updates," Ossen says. "During this time, we will continue to monitor and work on critical issues." Which sounds good to me, Embark's devs more than deserve a good, long break this holiday after all the work and what they've achieved with Arc Raiders this year. Enjoy the mince pies and eggnog, raiders.