Arc Raiders is handing out loadout refunds for last week's server issues: 'This outage impacted a large number of players, so we are making an exception'
There are two new haircuts, too.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Arc Raiders has had quite a few server issues of late that have disrupted the fun. There's nothing worse than loading into Stella Montis, geared up for a fight, just to be subjected to never-ending rubberbanding. But hey, at least it's funny calling out to other players in the distance also suffering your same fate and having a nice, friendly chat.
Last week, these server issues were causing some players to lose their gear after successful runs, as if their raider had somehow tripped over and died on the walk home. Understandably, it's frustrating to extract in an extraction shooter and still lose. Suffering from success, as the saying goes.
It didn't affect everyone, thankfully, but it hit enough players for Embark to confirm it is "reviewing these cases" and will return items to affected players where possible over the next few days. "While we do not normally offer compensation for every incident, this outage impacted a large number of players, so we are making an exception. Thanks for bearing with us while we sorted it out."Article continues below
Elsewhere in the new update 1.19.0 patch notes, you can now pop to the barbers (the character customisation menu, to be clear) as there are two new haircuts for your raider. There's also the new Devotee outfit, available in the store, which is covered in ropes and pipes—it's not my favourite, that goes to the Volare set.
Otherwise, it's just a few small bug fixes in this patch, like incorrect sell values displaying when selecting weapon mods, puddles of water not being frozen when they should be, and a zipline exploit on Blue Gate.
Arc Raiders roadmap: New and improved
Arc Raiders best skills: Survive the surface
Arc Raiders best weapons: Just don't lose them
Arc Raiders Expeditions: Retire your Raider
Arc Raiders quests: All the missions and how to beat 'em
Arc Raiders Weather Monitor Project: Beat the wind
Arc Raiders Trophy Display Project: Big game hunter
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Rory has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once, and somehow still finding time for everything in between. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and more, but at what cost? He’s even sunk 1,000 hours into The Elder Scrolls Online over the years. At least he put all those hours spent grinding challenges to good use over the years as a freelancer and guides editor. In his spare time, he’s also an avid video creator, often breaking down the environmental design of his favourite games. If you can’t track him down, he’s probably lost in a cave with a bunch of dwarves shouting “rock and stone” to no end.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.