Arc Raiders is handing out loadout refunds for last week's server issues: 'This outage impacted a large number of players, so we are making an exception'

Arc Raiders has had quite a few server issues of late that have disrupted the fun. There's nothing worse than loading into Stella Montis, geared up for a fight, just to be subjected to never-ending rubberbanding. But hey, at least it's funny calling out to other players in the distance also suffering your same fate and having a nice, friendly chat.

Last week, these server issues were causing some players to lose their gear after successful runs, as if their raider had somehow tripped over and died on the walk home. Understandably, it's frustrating to extract in an extraction shooter and still lose. Suffering from success, as the saying goes.

It didn't affect everyone, thankfully, but it hit enough players for Embark to confirm it is "reviewing these cases" and will return items to affected players where possible over the next few days. "While we do not normally offer compensation for every incident, this outage impacted a large number of players, so we are making an exception. Thanks for bearing with us while we sorted it out."

Elsewhere in the new update 1.19.0 patch notes, you can now pop to the barbers (the character customisation menu, to be clear) as there are two new haircuts for your raider. There's also the new Devotee outfit, available in the store, which is covered in ropes and pipes—it's not my favourite, that goes to the Volare set.

Otherwise, it's just a few small bug fixes in this patch, like incorrect sell values displaying when selecting weapon mods, puddles of water not being frozen when they should be, and a zipline exploit on Blue Gate.