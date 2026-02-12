Arc Raiders had nearly 1 million concurrent players in January, and around 6 million 'weekly active users', claims Nexon—putting the extraction shooter on par with some of the biggest MMOs
World of Arc-craft.
Arc Raiders has, by all accounts, done rather quite well for itself. Shooting past 12 million players worldwide back in January, a recent investor presentation reveals that 2026 got off to a bang for the hottest extraction shooter on the block (thanks, Eurogamer).
A slide relating to the game itself claims the following—firstly, that Arc Raiders hit a concurrent player peak of 960,000 players in January, and "approximately six million
weekly active users sustained to date". The exact minutiae of what "sustained" means isn't clear, but that nigh-on 1 million isn't too far from reality.
On Steam alone, Arc Raiders hit an all-time peak of 481,966 players. Factor in consoles and other digital platforms, and you could certainly hit 1 million concurrents across the board.
Data from Newzoo also looks to more-or-less verify the count, claiming January peaks of daily active users of around 1.6 million on Steam, 1.5 million on PlayStation, and just under 1 million on Xbox.
Which is a mighty number for an extraction shooter, competing with the highest playercounts of a completely different genre known for having long-time player counts in the millions: The MMORPG.
For reference, back in June last year, it was estimated that Final Fantasy 14 had around 950,000 active subscribers by a (long-running, but fan-made) player census. And that 6 million "weekly active users" number puts it on par with World of Warcraft's highest subscriber peaks, like the 5.5 million reported subs it boasted during Legion back in 2015.
Granted, these are subscription MMOs, and Arc Raiders is a buy-oncer with some microtransactions stuffed in it, but that's still impressive for an extraction shooter. Well, kinda. Live service games, be they extraction shooters or some other brand of co-op, seem to have slotted comfortably into the same position that MMORPGs occupied back in the genre's heyday.
Per the report itself, Arc Raiders is most popular in North America and Europe, partially responsible for a stonking 364% revenue increase year-on-year in those regions alongside Maplestory and The First Descendant. Not too shabby, especially for a game that's committed the cardinal sin of imperfect road signage.
