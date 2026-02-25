Final Fantasy 14's latest unofficial census is a surprising uptick, and shows I'm not the only one getting sucked back into the MMO again
What good raids and MSQ does to a WoL.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
After taking a wee half-year break from Final Fantasy 14, I have been (for better and worse) deep in the no-life trenches since December. I've been sucked straight back into the world of bunny girls and perpetual Limsa Lominsa drama—the kind I dutifully observe from the sidelines, of course. Looks like I'm not the only one waking their Warriors of Light up from an extended nap, either. At least, if this unofficial census is anything to go by.
It comes courtesy of LuckyBancho, who's been running the census for a hot sec now. Like I say, it's unofficial—pulling data from The Lodestone to determine which characters are 'active' through means like newly registered minions and mounts or changes in HP and experience—so it's not to be taken as gospel. But it's still decent enough for a broad view of how the game is doing.
As it turns out, it seems like it's doing pretty well! At least, significantly better than the census conducted back in November of last year. It estimates that we're around 110,000 active characters up from three months ago for a pretty healthy-looking 930,000 Warriors of Light runnin' around. Roughly 60,000 of those are new characters, while the number of returning players (those who were inactive but are now considered active) is estimated to be around 210,000—that's an 80,000 increase from the previous census.
That last stat can likely be partially contributed to the fact that Final Fantasy 14 ran one of its semi-regular free login campaigns a few days after the launch of Patch 7.41—which added the Savage difficulty of the final four Arcadion raids, a new step for the relic weapon, and a new area for Cosmic Exploration.
But aside from that, Patch 7.4 (which released in mid-December) has been quite good. The main storyline is starting to pop down the breadcrumbs that'll lead us to the main meat of the next, currently unannounced expansion. It "completely charmed" fellow FF14 sicko Harvey Randall, and it's also the first time in a while that I've really felt excited about where this game's narrative is going.
It's also the patch that unshackled us from class-locked glamour, letting me finally wear 'Scouting' armor (once locked to Ninjas and Vipers) on my Dancer, since it's often far more thematically fitting than whatever steampunk vibe my actual role-specific gear often touts. I know, it sounds like a wild reason to bring people back into the game, but fashion is the endgame. It is, in fact, a very good reason to bring people back.
And let's not forget the release of the Arcadion Heavyweight raid tier, the conclusion to Dawntrail's excellent raid series that has done a lot of narrative heavy lifting where many felt let down by what the main story offered. It's an excellent tier, too, though the final fight has divided a few folks for being arguably a little anti-climactic. The final Savage fight though? Now that one is an absolute banger, and I've been having a great time reclearing it each week.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
They're all big reasons for someone to come back and start playing again—hell, it got me—and with word of mouth quickly spreading about how the patch was actually pretty good, it's no surprise to see people jumping back on to see for themselves.
And like I say, it's a significantly better position than the game's been in recently. Here are some of the previous numbers from LuckyBancho:
- November 2025: 820,000 active characters (two weeks before Patch 7.4)
- September 2025: 880,000 active characters
- July 2025: 880,000 active characters (right before the release of Patch 7.3)
- May 2025: 950,000 active characters
- March 2025: 990,000 active characters (right before the release of Patch 7.2)
So yeah, this is the healthiest we've looked in… well, almost a year. It's good to see so late into the expansion's life cycle, too. Not to doom too hard, but I don't think I was the only one who expected to see a steady decline/stagnating number in the lead up to the next expansion.
I'm sure the number will inevitably go down. Most of the regular raiders will already have all of their gear from the Savage raids, if not very close to best-in-slot. The Variant and Criterion dungeon set to launch with Patch 7.45 won't be that big a pull. People will likely come back to see what Patch 7.5 has to offer story-wise. And if there's an Ultimate raid, that'll keep the hardcore players happy for a bit longer.
There will certainly be a calm before the storm. But for now, I'm happy to see that it's at least a little on the up and up.
Mollie spent her early childhood deeply invested in games like Killer Instinct, Toontown and Audition Online, which continue to form the pillars of her personality today. She joined PC Gamer in 2020 as a news writer and now lends her expertise to write a wealth of features, guides and reviews with a dash of chaos. She can often be found causing mischief in Final Fantasy 14, using those experiences to write neat things about her favourite MMO. When she's not staring at her bunny girl she can be found sweating out rhythm games, pretending to be good at fighting games or spending far too much money at her local arcade.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.