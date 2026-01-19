How to get shadoweave scraps in Hytale
Challenge the Outlanders.
Shadoweave scraps are a supposedly rare, high-end material in Hytale—it's used to craft cobalt gear, after all—but it's not actually all that hard to stock up on. Once you know where to look, you can easily farm all the shadoweave you need.
Below, I'll go over where the best place to find shadoweave is. You will likely need to walk quite a distance and do some fighting though, so grab the best sword and armour you can craft, which is most likely thorium at this point.
How to get shadoweave scraps in Hytale
You can get shadoweave scraps from killing Outlander enemies found in Whisperfrost Frontiers, the icy third zone. These barbarians spawn throughout the snowy biomes, but the best way to get shadoweave fast is to raid one of their villages.
Once you've found the Whisperfrost Frontiers on your world, open your map and look for large, square settlements. These are Outlander camps, where you'll find multiple of these enemies for you to kill for shadoweave scraps.
I've found that these enemies tend to respawn frequently, too, so pillage the village and hang around a bit. Exclusive to the third zone, Outlanders are quite a tough enemy, so I don't recommend running in all gung-ho.
Shadoweave scraps are primarily used to craft cobalt gear. You'll need 20 shadoweave to craft a full set of cobalt armour, three for each weapon, and four for a pickaxe or hatchet, so you'll need to clear out a village or two before you can craft all the gear.
However, you'll also need 50 shadoweave scraps to upgrade the Workbench and 40 to upgrade Armorer's Workbench to level three, unlocking more crafting recipes.
Once you've got all the cobalt gear you need, your next goal is getting adamantite ore and cindercloth scraps to craft adamantite gear.
