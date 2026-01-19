Next to thorium, cobalt is a great gear upgrade you can craft relatively early on in Hytale, so long as you're brave enough to venture outside of the Emerald Grove. Yes, you'll need to trek across Orbis if you want to start running into cobalt on your mining expeditions. Unlike Minecraft, you can't just dig down deep enough to find rare metals.

I'll outline the two main options you have to find cobalt early in Hytale so you can craft cobalt gear and start working towards the even more valuable adamantite. Take note that you'll also need shadoweave scraps if you want to craft cobalt items.

How to get cobalt in Hytale

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Hypixel) (Image credit: Hypixel)

You can find cobalt ore in both the Howling Sands desert region and Whisperfrost Frontiers snow-covered area, zones two and three respectively. Cobalt can spawn exposed on the surface and underground, so it's quite a common ore in these regions.

I recommend looking out for abandoned mineshafts in particular. These are marked with large wooden structures on the surface and have a large central shaft breaking into various tunnels, and you'll find heaps of cobalt and other precious ores down here. They're admittedly hard to make out, but you can see them on your map once you're nearby.

The upside of searching for cobalt in the Howling Sands is that, since cobalt is blue, it stands out much more from the desert environment. Being the second zone, it's also the first region you're meant to visit after the Emerald Grove.

However, you're better off searching the Whisperfrost Frontiers. While cobalt blends in much more with the snowy surface, the Whisperfrost Frontiers are also home to the Outlanders, barbarian enemies that drop the shadoweave scraps required to craft cobalt gear. You can hit two birds with one stone, basically.

While you're exploring either region, you also have a chance of finding cobalt ore and smelted ingots in chests inside various structures dotted around the overworld.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Some might consider it cheating, but you can use the Lucky Mining mod, one of the best Hytale mods, to mine bonus cobalt ore. Every time you mine a block of ore, there's a chance it will spread to an adjacent block if you can maintain a mining streak.

Like the other metals, cobalt is used to make weapons, armour, and tools. You'll need a hearty 62 cobalt to craft the full armour set, and anywhere from seven to 14 ingots to craft each tool and weapon. However, it's also required to craft the first backpack upgrade, alongside cindercloth scraps and heavy leather.