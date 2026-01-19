Hytale's got truckloads of different materials that roadblock progression, requiring you to explore Orbis far and wide. Cindercloth scraps are one such example, though they're not actually as hard to find as you might think. The main hurdle is that the area you need to reach isn't somewhere I'd recommend you visit on a vacation—too much lava and reanimated skeletons.

Grab the best sword and armour you can craft (most likely thorium or cobalt), as both options for getting cindercloth scraps in Hytale require a fair bit of fighting. Don't worry, it'll be worth it for that sweet, sweet adamantite gear.

How to get cindercloth scraps in Hytale

The best way to get cindercloth scraps early on in Hytale is to kill fire-themed incandescent skeletons in the volcanic biome underground in the first zone, Emerald Grove. If you've not been to this area yet, explore deep underground caves in the starting zone until you see embers in the air, volcanic rock, and lots of lava—you'll know you're in the right place.

Alongside the unique (and weirdly strong) fire frogs in these volcanic caves, the standard skeletons you'll be used to are now incandescent, which basically means they're all charred. Killing any of these skeletons will give you cindercloth scraps instead of the usual linen.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Hypixel) (Image credit: Hypixel)

Once you've progressed more and unlocked better gear, you can also get cindercloth scraps from skeletons in the Devastated Lands, the fourth zone. This ashen area is packed with mid-game difficulty mobs, including skeletons that drop lots of cindercloth scraps.

Right now, cindercloth scraps are only used to craft adamantite weapons and armour, and the first backpack upgrade. You'll need 20 cindercloth scraps to craft a full set of adamantite armour, three for each type of weapon, and four each for a hatchet and pickaxe, so it's not too bad of a grind, all things considered.