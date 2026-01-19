With Mithril not actually available right now (yes, despite its inclusion in various recipes), adamantite is Hytale's strongest ore. You'll need it, alongside cindercloth scraps, to craft top-tier adamantite weapons, armour, and tools, so don't expect to find it early on in your time in Orbis.

Adamantite is a rare, mid- to end-game material, and with that comes a pretty annoying and dangerous search. Don't worry though, I'll let you know where to look for adamantite ore so you can skip to the best bit: Smelting the ore into ingots and making powerful items.

How to get adamantite in Hytale

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Hypixel) (Image credit: Hypixel)

You can find adamantite ore on the surface and inside caves in the Devastated Lands, the volcanic fourth zone. The Devastated Lands is a very dangerous and gloomy area, so I recommend bringing the best gear you can currently craft, plenty of food, and lots of torches.

As you'd expect, adamantite ore can spawn underground inside caves. I've found that the deeper you go, the better your chances of finding adamantite, though there are no strict spawning restrictions based on depth like Minecraft.

Importantly, adamantite also spawns in small deposits on the surface. Open your map and look for areas of the Devastated Lands that have brighter purple stone patches, as these are typically rocky environments. Given adamantite ore is red and the Devastated Lands are an ashen, infernal zone, it's easy to walk right by it on the surface.

While you're at it, you also have a chance to find adamantite ore and smelted ingots inside chests in the Devastated Lands, so search any structures you find, like camps and destroyed houses.

I'll also note that you can use the Lucky Mining mod, one of the best Hytale mods, to mine bonus adamantite ore. Basically, every time you mine a block of ore, there's a chance it will spread to an adjacent block so long as you break it in time and avoid breaking a block of a different material.

Adamantite is used to make weapons, armour, and tools. You'll need 77 adamantite to craft a full armour set, and anywhere from eight to 16 ingots to craft each tool and weapon. In other words, you need to mine quite a lot of adamantite.