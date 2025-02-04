All treasure map locations in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Working out the treasure map locations in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is likely one of the most challenging things you'll have to do in the game. While there are lots of maps knocking around, these four named treasure maps are the main ones, netting you a tidy profit if you can work out where they are. Incidentally, if you're looking for other map solutions besides these four, check the links below.

You'll get each of these four maps via random encounters with treasure-hunting strangers on the road. It's worth noting that the third and fourth treasure maps indicate locations in the game's second Kuttenberg region, even though you can still get them while in the first, so there's no point trying to work out where those treasures are until you've progressed far enough.

These treasure maps are some of the hardest I've seen in a game, mainly because the drawings are quite bad sometimes. If you're also struggling with them, here are the solutions to all four, where to find each treasure, and what you'll get for your trouble.

Treasure Map - First location

The first treasure is inside a cave in Apollonia (Image credit: Warhorse Studios)

The first treasure map location is inside the Cave in Apollonia. This rocky area is in the east of the game's first region, and you can find the cave itself in the north of the area. The screenshot above shows exactly where, but the best way to find it—which the map shows—is to take the road north from Trosky Castle which loops east through the trees and then south into Apollonia. Travelling this way, you'll find the cave to the right side of the road.

Progress through the cave and up the two ladders until you reach the room with the locked treasure chest in the centre. To open it, you'll need the Key from below Trosky, which is inside a cracked skull resting on a sack on a ledge at the far end of the room. Open the chest and you'll get 200 Groschen, two Frankfurt Steel for blacksmithing, and some other valuables.

You'll need a key hidden at the far end of the same room to open the chest (Image credit: Warhorse Studios)

Treasure Map - Second location

The second treasure is by a skeleton on top of a hard-to-reach rock (Image credit: Warhorse Studios)

The second map location is the Skeleton with treasure in a ravine area to the north of Rocktower Pond—the lake in the west of the first region where you camp at the start of the game. As with the first, you can see the location above, but you'll need some guidance to actually reach the treasure since it's on top of a rock you have to descend to from above. The clip below shows the exact route from the base of The Devil's Finger—the pinnacle at the centre of the area you can climb to.

It's worth venturing up here anyway since there's a small container with 200ish Groschen at the top. From the pinnacle you need to descend until you reach the first fallen tree and cross it to the west side of the ravine, then head south along the edge until you're parallel with the strut of rock where the skeleton with the treasure is located.

From here, you'll have to drop down onto it, taking a little fall damage. The sack next to the skeleton contains jewellery, 180 Groschen, as well as a golden cup and silver chalice.

Treasure Map - Third location

You'll find the third treasure in the Kuttenberg underground you can enter into via a ruined house (Image credit: Warhorse Studios)

The third treasure map location is in Kuttenberg Underground near the entrance to Kuttenberg in the game's second region. As you can see in the screenshot above, you need to look for a ruined house by the road, and enter through it to find the entrance to the underground. You can see the exact route from where you enter the underground below, but here are also step-by-step instructions:

Take a left when you reach the first archway Head right following the water when the cave splits again At the junction with three entrances, take the right one

This leads to a pile of rubble with a little sack on top of it containing the treasure. If you doubt you're in the right place, look for the circle and dots marker carved into the wooden pillar just before the rubble. This treasure contains a Scapular with Aperture, The Strength of the Knight III book, and 210 Groschen.

Treasure Map - Fourth location

The fourth treasure is to the south of the Millstone Quarry following a trail of millstones (Image credit: Warhorse Studios)

The final treasure location is near the Millstone Quarry to the south of Bylany in the south-east of the Kuttenberg region. If you're struggling to find Bylany, it's to the south-east of Miskowitz and to the south-west of Kuttenburg itself. Head south from Bylany along the road until you reach the forest and cross the river, before following the road further south to find the quarry itself.

As the map indicates, you need to follow the millstone markers—circular white stones with a hole in the middle—to find the treasure. The exact treasure location is marked in the screen above, but if you want to try and follow the millstones, they track south-east along the riverbed before turning right up a climbing stream, then left until you reach a fallen tree damming the river. Watch the clip below to see the exact route from the quarry.

Just beyond this you'll find a final millstone and a chest containing a Saxon Kettle Hat, Gemstone Silver Ring, Skullcrushers III book, and 125 Groschen.