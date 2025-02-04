Vidlak Bandit's Map solution in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

The Vidlak Bandit's Map is likely one of the first you'll encounter in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 , and you'll quickly realise that medieval map makers really weren't up to snuff. You get this map during the Lackey quest, when huntsman Vostotek asks you to save his horse from some thieving poachers.

After you've dispatched said ruffians, you'll find the Vidlak Bandit's Map on one of their bodies. While there's a lot of loot around the camp, none of it is quite as valuable as this treasure hunt, so I'll explain where to find the trove in case this map has you stumped. Also, make sure to loot the Bandit's Key from the poachers so you can open the chest at the end.

Vidlak Bandit's Map treasure location

Image 1 of 2 The treasure was originally located at the Hollow Tree before it washed downstream (Image credit: Warhorse Studios) You can find a tin plate and silver cup in the water at the base of the fallen tree (Image credit: Warhorse Studios)

Mercifully, the Vidlak Bandit's Map treasure location is quite close to the camp, as you can see in the screen above—which makes sense since they store their ill-gotten gains there. Take the trail south out of camp until the meet the river, then continue south a short way to where it splits. You'll discover a location called the Hollow Tree, where a big tree has fallen into the river.

The actual treasure is further down the river at the Washed-up chest (Image credit: Warhorse Studios)

You might be a bit confused as to why there's nothing inside it. Instead, head to the back of the fallen tree (where its roots are) and search around in the water with your cursor. You'll find a silver cup and a tin plate, and Henry will comment that this doesn't seem like all the loot. He'd be right, since the poacher's treasure has washed downstream.

You can find it resting, part-submerged, in a reed bed (Image credit: Warhorse Studios)

Follow the river south until it opens out into the wider pond area with the islands and reed-beds. Here, you'll find the Washed-up chest location with a wooden chest lying in a bed of reeds. Use the key from the poachers to open it and claim your 300 Groschen, extremely valuable golden crucifix, and some silver plates and bowls.