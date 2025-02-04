Tunnel in the Cliffs map solution in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

The Tunnel in the Cliffs map in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 isn't your typical treasure hunt. Usually, you'll find a parchment map that you can carry around and solve at your leisure, but here, the map is etched into a cave wall so you can't exactly take it with you—besides grabbing a screenshot, that is.

You'll find this map at the Tunnel in the Cliffs location in southern Apollonia, where a bunch of bandits seem to have fought and killed each other. In the tunnel itself, you'll spot a skeleton with a dagger whose dying act seems to have been carving a map into the cave wall. It's a little hard to spot, but if you follow its directions you can locate some loot.

You may have also found the Tunnel in the Cliffs location through Hired Hand Ventza's Map, which you can loot off his corpse on the tree outside Semine after you've completed The Jaunt quest. Either way, follow the directions below to track down the treasure.

Tunnel in the Cliff map treasure location

The treasure is on a cliff edge to the north of Trosky Castle (Image credit: Warhorse Studios)

The Tunnel in the Cliffs treasure is hidden at the appropriately named Hidden Treasure location. This is to the northwest of Apollonia and directly to the north of Trosky Castle. You can use the screenshot above to navigate there, but it's worth noting that you need to approach from the south since it's on a cliff ledge. If you head along the road and try to get there from the north, you'll just find a big ol' cliff blocking your path.

Before you seek it out, be warned that this chest has a medium lock, and as far as I can tell there isn't actually a key to grab. When travelling from the south, look for a small path in the woods that descends between two rocks. This leads all the way to the cliff edge, and once there you simply need to turn left to spot the chest further along the ledge and find the location.

Look for a path leading between two rocks to the south of the treasure location (Image credit: Warhorse Studios)

Use your lockpicking skills to crack open the medium chest—drink a Quickfinger Potion to improve thievery if you're struggling— and you'll find some decent armour; a Saxon hauberk, mail coif, composite metal hat, plus some strong potions and 40 Groschen. The armour isn't in good condition, but get it repaired at a blacksmith and you'll have some decent pieces to equip.