Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 console commands—Gain infinite Groschen, steal any horse, and ascend to heaven

Fighting your way through the grind of medieval Bohemia is the way Warhorse wants you to experience Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 in all of its lovely detailed goodness. However, for those who've already completed the game or don't really enjoy the rags to riches progression, you might prefer to mess around with KCD2 console commands.

Some of these cheats were available in the first game, and the method for using them is quite similar. As is usual for console commands, you can get all the money you want, spawn items out of thin air, or mess around with your horse so it can jump into outer space—I kid you not. Before we proceed it's worth noting that, as with any console commands, these can potentially break your game as well as mechanics or quests, so use with caution.

All that said, here's how to enable console commands and open the console, plus a list of some best ones I've tested so far and what they do.

How to open console commands and enable cheats

It's easy to open the console in-game—all you have to do is use the tilde (`) key—but in order for most of these cheats to work you'll also have to enable -devmode just like in the first game. You do this if you:

Open Steam

Right-click on Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 and select Properties

Type -devmode into the box just below launch options

Now when you launch the game, the commands in the table below should work.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 console commands list

While you can see a full list of console commands by typing ?_ into the console and pressing enter, it's difficult to know what a lot of them do. I've compiled a list of some of the most fun ones in the table below along with an explanation of how they work.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Console commands Command What it does wh_sys_NoSavePotion = 1 This lets you save without Saviour Schnapps. The value is usually 0 but if you change it into 1 it'll enable this cheat. wh_cheat_money X This adds Groschen to your inventory. Enter the amount you want where the X is. wh_horse_StealCurrentHorse This lets you instantly steal a horse, i.e, make a stolen horse into your mount without having to take it to a horse handler. Simply mount a horse and enter this command. Be warned that this ownership can potentially mess up on save/load or switching regions. wh_rpg_OneShotKill = 1 This enables one shot kill on enemies—or more accurately, this causes you to deal a lot more damage. Hilariously, this also enables one shot kill for enemies against you so make sure you dodge instead of blocking. wh_horse_JumpHeight = 200 This command increases horse jump height, letting you launch your mount into the sky and then drop back down with no damage. The normal value is 1, but it seems like there's a ceiling to how high you can jump that caps out around 200. wh_horse_JumpGravityMult = -0.1 You can lower your mount's gravity by tweaking this value between -0.1 and -1. If you jump with your horse while using this, you'll fly off into the sky and keep going, so make sure to save first. wh_pl_LockPickingShakeOverride = 0 Changing this value to 0 will stop the shaking when you're trying to lockpick, making it much easier. wh_pl_LockPickingDOF = 50 This massively increases the time you have before a lockpick breaks while you're picking a door or chest. wh_ui_showHUD = 0 This turns off the HUD so you can take first person screenshots. KCD2 also has a photomode you can use from the settings menu. wh_cheat_addItem X As in the first game, the X here has to be filled with an item ID in order for you to get it. Luckily a lot of the ones from the first game still work so I'll include those below.

After testing a variety of items in this handy item ID list , I've confirmed that a lot of them still work, such as potions, food, herbs, lockpicks, and repair kits. Sadly, the item IDs for armour and weapons aren't the same as in the first game, but likely someone will manage to puzzle out the new ones.

Until then, here's a list of some item IDs that do work and might come in handy: