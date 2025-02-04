Peculiar Poem solution in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Cracking the Peculiar Poem in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 might be the hardest puzzle in the game. Though many of the treasure maps are tough to work out, at least they have lots of details to go on. By comparison, the Peculiar Poem is just a series of directions with no context for where the trail actually starts.

You'll acquire this poem if you meet Bolek on the road while travelling through the second Kuttenberg region. This well-meaning treasure hunter got this poem from a drunken monk who claimed it contains directions to find the Holy Grail—the cup that Jesus drank from at the last supper and caught his blood at the crucifixion.

I'll explain where to find the Holy Grail and what each passage of the Peculiar Poem is referring to, just in case you're wondering how the hell I worked it out.

Holy Grail location in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

You can find the Holy Grail in the overgrown river south across the fields from the Sedletz monastery (Image credit: Warhorse Studios)

When you first meet Bolek digging holes in the road in search of the Holy Grail, you can get the Peculiar Poem item from him. Though you'll randomly meet Bolek at least three more times as he pursues the ancient relic, the way you find the Holy Grail is hidden in the directions given by the poem:

"From two magical peaks, that gaze into the heavens, like a thirsty pilgrim I set out on the path. Across a valley overgrown to the very edge of the earth, there I shall drink from a spring that will not let me perish."

The Holy Grail is located near Sedletz Monastery in the far east of the Kuttenberg region. The "two magical peaks" refers to the two spires of the Sedletz Ossuary in the graveyard. Head south from there, across the fields, and you'll find the "valley overgrown to the very edge of the earth" in the wooded, winding river that borders the end of the map.

The Golden Chalice is in the water next to a mermaid skeleton with a fork (Image credit: Warhorse Studios)

Towards its centre you'll find a "spring" with some bathtubs and laundry, with food and blankets laid out also. Just beyond that you'll find a broken open box in the water with a Golden Chalice next to it. Congrats, you've found the Holy Grail! If you were in any doubt, investigate the mermaid skeleton next to it holding a sausage fork out of the water with one hand, which is no doubt a reference to the Lady of the Lake from Arthurian grail myth.