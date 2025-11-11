How to craft a plague mask in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

It's unclear whether crafting the plague mask in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 's new Mysteria Ecclesiae DLC is necessary, but I know I wouldn't want to delve into a plague crypt without a little protection. If you're mindful of the potential consequences of exposing yourself to plague and spreading it around, you'll want to do as the physicians suggest and craft yourself a plague mask as part of the Prevention quest.

The bad news is that Sedletz Monastery has gone into lockdown, its monks into seclusion, and the abbot has ordered you to stay put in the infirmary, and absolutely not go sneaking about investigating the source of the plague. But sneaking about you will go if you want to grab the necessary materials for the plague mask, so make sure to avoid guards and save often.

If one does spot you, either try to sprint into a safe, non-private area, or simply ask them to take you back to the infirmary by replying. This will save you getting dragged before the abbot and, if you're like me, having all those golden crucifixes you stole taken away.

Where to find mint and sage

Image 1 of 2 You can gather all the herbs you need in the Woodland Garden in the southeast of the monastery (Image credit: Warhorse Studios) Make sure to grab the herbs you need for the Aromatic Oil as well, listed below (Image credit: Warhorse Studios)

Your first step in crafting the mask is gathering some herbs, which you can do in the Woodland Garden in the southeast of the map, by Herbalist Joachim's hut. You can't purchase anything from Joachim, so you'll have to pick these yourself from the garden. You'll want:

8x mint

3x chamomile

1x sage

1x valerian

While you only need the mint according to the objective, you'll need the chamomile, sage, and valerian to brew the Essential Oil once you have its recipe, so grabbing this now will save you coming back later.

Where to find the Aromatic Oil recipe

The Aromatic Oil recipe is in a book on a lectern in the southwest corner of the library (Image credit: Warhorse Studios)

Next up is the oil recipe. You can get this by reading the book on the lectern in the southwest corner of the library—you will have visited here before while investigating the plague victims.

Read the book to automatically learn the Essential Oil recipe (Image credit: Warhorse Studios)

If you speak to Crispin, the librarian, you'll have to convince him why you're breaking quarantine, so it's better to just find and read the book if possible. Once read, you'll automatically get the Essential Oil recipe in your inventory.

Where to find rope and leather

Image 1 of 2 The Pig Skin is located in the north of the building site (Image credit: Warhorse Studios) Look for it rolled up on a table (Image credit: Warhorse Studios)

Now you need rope and leather, or in this case, Flax Rope and Pig Skin. You can find both of these at the building site just to the south of the main entrance to the monastery chapel, in the west of the map—just be careful of all the guards wandering around and make sure they don't catch you.

Image 1 of 2 The Flax Rope is fairly near to the Pig Skin (Image credit: Warhorse Studios) Look for it on the ground by a cart (Image credit: Warhorse Studios)

While there might be more scattered around, the Pig Skin is on a table on the north side of the site, while the Flax Rope is on the ground next to a barrel by a parked cart.

How to brew the Essential Oil

The Essential Oil recipe requires three chamomile, one sage, and one valerian (Image credit: Warhorse Studios)

The recipe for brewing the Essential Oil is pretty straightforward. The most convenient alchemy station to use is in the right-hand back room of the infirmary, though there's also one by Herbalist Joachim's hut near the herb garden. You can find the recipe at the back of your book, or simply:

Add the chamomile and boil for three turns Grind the sage and add to the cauldron Boil for one turn Grind the valerian and add to the cauldron Finally pour

How to craft the plague mask

Craft the plague mask at the table in the room at the back of the infirmary (Image credit: Warhorse Studios)

Now all you need to do is assemble the plague mask, which you can do by interacting with the table in the backroom of the infirmary, the same room with the alchemy station where you likely just brewed the oil. With your mask ready, you've completed the Prevention quest, and you're all prepped to delve into Sedletz crypt and investigate the mysterious plague.