The best Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 mods at launch: unlimited quicksaves, increased carry weight, instant herb-pickin'

It took no time at all for modders to start tinkering with Warhorse Studios' new medieval RPG, and even in the same week it launched we're able to put together the best Kingdom Come 2: Deliverance mods for you. Whether you're looking to streamline some of the game's systems or make things a little more difficulty, there are already several mods to choose from to customize your 15th-century adventure.

You realize pretty quickly in KCD2 that this ain't no Skyrim. It's aiming for a more authentic experience when it comes to combat, travel, alchemy, and many of its other systems—heck, even wearing a helmet isn't all that straightforward.

That means there's more to fighting than just swinging your sword, harsher repercussions for committing crimes, and more difficulties involved even for activities like picking herbs.

If you're looking to make the Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 a bit easier, perhaps by enabling quicksaves (instead of having to drink a Saviour's Schnapps potion), expanding your carry weight, or making herb gathering less of a pain, there are a bunch of mods below that can do that. And if you're looking for a bit more challenge and realism, there are mods that make a few things in the game more difficult, too. We'll keep adding more mods as we find them.

Time-saving mods

(Image credit: Deep Silver)

Unlimited Saving 2: You no longer need to gather herbs and craft a potion to save your game. Tapping F5 acts as a quicksave. You're welcome.

Instant Herb Picking 2: If you're going the alchemy route, it gets pretty tiresome watching the third-person cutscene of Henry squatting every single time you pluck an herb. This skips the animation altogether. Also has the option to play the animation in first-person, which at least means no cutaways.

More Gather Radius and XP: Another one for gardeners, it increases the radius of your herb-gathering so you can collect a bunch more at once, and increases the amount of XP earned.

Increased Carry Weight: Let Henry lug more junk around and not have to empty his pockets as often.

Trough Washing Deluxe 2: Get Henry fully clean, instead of just a little clean, by sticking his head in a big wet barrel.

Enhanced immersion mods

(Image credit: Deep Silver)

No Player Map Marker: Pretty sure they didn't have GPS in the medieval era. This mod won't let you see your location pinpointed on the map anymore.

Scout Hardcore Mode: Hides all objective markers from the map, and doesn't center it on your location. Now your map is just a map.

Toggle Hide Compass or Hide Forever: If you don't want extra screen clutter or want to remove the compass altogether for more immersion and challenge.

Visual Mods

(Image credit: Warhorse Studios, Jindra1403)

Ultra Low Graphics Mode: Maximize game performance while losing, shall we say, a considerable amount of visual fidelity.

No Blood on the Screen: Keeps your screen clear of blood decals when Henry gets hurt.

No Helmet Vision: Your vision will no longer be limited while your helmet visor is down.

Remove Fog of War: Removes the clouds to reveal the entire map.

How to install Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 mods

(Image credit: Deep Silver)

Make sure you carefully read the full instructions on each mod's page before installing. Most mods require the creation of a Mods folder, so first navigate to your game folder.

Right-click Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 in your Steam Library

Select "Properties"

Select "Installed Files"

Click "Browse"

It's typically: Steam\steamapps\common\KingdomComeDeliverance2

In that same folder (where you see the Bin and Data folders) create a folder named Mods. Usually, that's where you'll add and remove mod files. Again, check each mod's page for installation instructions to be sure.