Kingdom Come 2: Deliverance romance options—Everyone Henry can pursue in medieval Bohemia

I've said it before and I'll say it again: Bohemia is for lovers. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's romance options are many and varied, ranging from quick flings to longer-term commitments, and the good news is that pursuing them isn't all that hard. In some cases, it's just a matter of picking clearly marked flirty dialogue options.

Barely anyone in KCD2 expects exclusivity, which is pretty forward-thinking of them for the 15th century, and the game won't limit you to picking one of its romances and sticking to it. You can blaze a trail across Czechia's bathhouses and bedrooms that would make Casanova blush if you so choose, although it's maybe worth bearing in mind that Henry at least notionally has a sweetheart—Theresa—back home. What happens in Kuttenberg stays in Kuttenberg?

So if you need a helping hand to win someone's, uh, hand, we've got your back. Below you'll find a guide to Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's many romances, detailing just what you need to know to make 'em swoon.

How to romance Klara

(Image credit: Deep Silver)

Klara was the first romance I encountered in KCD2, and if you need evidence about how easy it can be, I wooed her pretty much by accident. She's the healer and herbalist at Nebakov Fortress when you travel there with Hans during the Back in the Saddle quest.

You can strike up a conversation with her after you've duelled Adjutant Michael for Lord Capon's honour. Klara will tend to your wounds, and while you'll have a choice to accept flirtily or more straightforwardly, it doesn't matter which you pick for the romance to continue. I told you it wasn't complicated.

Once she's done fixing you up, she'll ask you to help her gather herbs in the woods. Just accept, follow her to the glade, regale her with some tales of chivalric heroism on the way, and collect the herbs she asks you to. They're all right there in the spot she leads you to, so you don't have to look hard.

This is probably the only time you might actually mess up. The first time I did this, I took too long getting the herbs and Henry eventually decided it was time to go back and see Capon, leaving me unable to finish Klara's quest. So make sure you move quickly.

Once you've got the herbs, Klara will lead you to a clearing and present you with a riddle. Pick the answer "I think she's called Klara" and, hey presto, Henry's pulled.

But wait, there's more. Klara's romance continues later on in the game during The Finger of God quest. At this point, Henry and pals—Klara included—are besieged behind the walls of Nebakov Fortress.

You'll find Klara arguing with guards outside Nebakov's dungeons, demanding she be let in to tend to your wounded enemies. You can intervene and get her access if you pass a speech check, but either way she'll eventually end up outside her hut and ask you for help healing your own injured men: Mark, Kozliek, and Zwerk.

Grab the schnapps from the chest on the top floor of Klara's hut behind her and head down the hill to the wounded.

To heal Mark, you'll need to:

Clean his wounds with the schnapps

Bandage him up

And that's all. Who said this doctor lark was hard, eh? There are other things you can do, but they're not necessary, and since you run the risk of failing one of the skill checks, it's best to leave it.

To heal Kozliek:

Clean his wounds with the schnapps

Cauterize him using gunpowder

Give him clean bandages

Give him a digestive potion

And, finally, to heal Zwerk:

Clean his wounds with the schnapps

Bandage him up

Rub Chamomile on his ankle

Give him a Saviour Schnapps for the road

That's it, you're a regular Florence Nightingale. Head back to Klara and give her the good news, then select the "There must be someone you care about" dialogue option. After that, choose either the "No walk today, I reckon" or "Let's go and get that drink" (the first one is easier) speech check.

When you finish your quests around Nebakov, go to bed in Klara's cabin and she'll join you.

How to romance Katherine

(Image credit: Deep Silver)

Katherine is Zizka's partner in crime, and romancing her isn't much harder than courting Klara. Your interactions with her early on, in Troskowicz and Trosky Castle, don't matter, so don't worry about blowing your chances if you lose a bunch of rep in your first couple of interactions.

Note, however, that seeing this romance through will prevent you from romancing Hans Capon.

You might as well be kind and flirty with her across all your interactions, but the bits that really matter come in the form of two sidequests.

First up, The Fifth Commandment. You get this one once you arrive in Kuttenberg, where Katherine is working at a local inn. She wants you to track down a serial killer preying on young women in the city.

All that matters is that you complete the quest. How you complete it is irrelevant. You can either hand the culprit over to the bailiff or let Katherine exact vigilante justice herself. Neither one will prevent you from romancing her later.

The next important side quest is The Stalker, which Katherine will give you when she's undercover as a bathhouse maid in Sigismund's Camp. She's caught the eye of a creep, and wants Henry to put a stop to it.

Make sure you finish this one before you finish The Lion's Den main quest, as you'll miss your opportunity afterwards.

The easiest way to do this is to pass the Houndmaster speech check "Mutt will track him down." Katherine will give you her shoe, which Mutt will sniff and lead you right to the villain's tent. If Mutt's not with you, you can just wait by her tent for the stalker to appear at night.

Once you find him, you can get him to leave Katherine alone with either a speech or intimidate check, a 200 groschen bribe, or just by beating the snot out of him. Return to Katherine to finish the quest.

Done all that? Great. Fast forward to the main quest Hunger and Despair and, when it comes time to say your farewells to everyone, pick the option "I'll bring help, and everything will be alright again" (it should be marked with a romance icon) with Katherine, then continue with the quest as normal. Just before you abscond from Suchdol, Katherine and Henry will share a tender moment.

How to romance Rosa

(Image credit: Deep Silver)

Rosa is the bookish scion of Kuttenberg's foremost banking dynasty, and the good news is that you can romance her without cutting yourself off from anyone else, if you want to be a lothario about it.

Her romance kicks off during the quest Taking French Leave. Head upstairs and chat to her before going to Maleshov and she'll tell you about a secret passage and give you the side quest Rosa's Book, asking you to retrieve a tome from the fortress.

The book she asks you to get is called A book of humorous anecdotes, and it's on the second floor of the Maleshov Fortress tower, by the window in Lady Ofka's room. Make sure you grab it and give it a skim right away, as you won't get another chance outside of this main quest.

Once you've completed Taking French Leave and rescued Capon, return the book to Rosa.

Tell Rosa "I perused it" and you'll get three possible speech checks:

[Scholarship] " The writing style seemed familiar "

" [Charisma] " The author really isn't holding back "

" [Persuasion] "What do you like about it?"

Regardless of your choice, you'll learn that Rosa wrote the book herself, and wants help finishing it.

In Rosa's room, ask her to make the book about "A woman" and to "Make her courageous."

The romance is then on hold until Dancing with the Devil, when Rosa is a hostage in Maleshov tower. The only choice that matters here is that you don't pick the dialogue option "There's no other way. We're torching the tower." Women apparently don't like it when you try to set them on fire. Weird.

Fast forward to the Oratores quest, and make sure that you offer to carry Rosa over the water during your infiltration of Ruthard Manor.

Later on in the same quest, once you've cleared out the bandits, speak to Rosa and choose the following dialogue options:

"It'll be alright."

"Allies are our most valuable asset."

"Maybe it won't be necessary."

You'll then get a timed dialogue choice where you should choose to Kiss Rosa. Romance, thy name is Henry.

How to romance Hans Capon

(Image credit: Warhorse Studios)

So far as I'm concerned, the only correct romance choice in KCD2 is this one, and luckily the game makes it laughably easy to see through. Just make sure you choose every dialogue option with a heart icon next to it when they appear. You'll notice the first one at Trosky castle, a little bit after you rescue Hans from the gallows.

That's really it. Then, during Hunger and Despair near the end of the game, make sure you go and say your goodbyes to Hans before you leave the castle. He will, rather awkwardly, bring up a tale of two knights who seem to have been a little more than friends. Remark "We have a lot in common with them" then choose Kiss him.

Then congratulate yourself on bagging a rich guy.

How to romance Margaret

(Image credit: Deep Silver)

There's solid odds you'll miss Margaret completely in an average playthrough, so make sure you pop down to the mill southwest of Bylany in the game's second map when you get a chance.

Once there, you'll hear Margaret crying out for help from a locked barn. Release her and then settle things with the miller.

Margaret will then vanish, but you can find her again, begging at the crossroads at the intersection between Pschitoky, Miskowitz, Bylany, and Kuttenberg. Let her explain herself and don't choose hostile dialogue options.

Once you've heard her story, you'll have an option to give Margaret the money she needs outright. Don't. To romance her, you need to help her with her scheme to blackmail the merchant Latsek.

Follow the quest through to its end and make sure you obey Margaret's instructions to the letter. At the end, she'll offer to kiss you. Accept, and you'll spend the night together, although you'll pay the 250 groschen she nicks off you for the pleasure.

Quick Flings

(Image credit: Deep Silver)

Those aren't the only, ahem, romantic encounters available to you in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. There are also a bunch of quicker one-night-stands you can pursue over the course of the game.

The most obvious of these is the bathhouse maids, who double as sex workers in medieval society. You can, if you're so inclined, pay for those services whenever you take a bath (it's the one marked by the heart icon), which will net you same Time Well Spent perk that a tryst with anyone else does, which adds +1 to your Strength, Vigor, and Vitality.

You can also romance one bathhouse maid in particular in Kuttenberg: Lousy Mary, who is much nicer than her name suggests. During the quest Into the Underworld, you can chat with Mary about the whereabouts of Goatskin, at which point she'll invite you to drink. Accept her offer and, when she follows that up with an offer of a roll in the hay, say "Let's do it!"

Probably the first true 'romance' scene you'll get, though, comes during the Wedding Crashers quest. At the wedding, the mother of a guest named Doubravka will ask you to invite her to dance, as she's a bit of a wallflower.

Accept the quest and head over to Doubravka. Pass a speech check inviting her to dance and, well, dance with her. Later on in the evening, chat to her again and she'll invite you for some alone time somewhere more private (although I have to be honest, it's a lot more entertaining to pass the speech check which has Henry let her down gently with a tale about being kicked by a horse).

There are also two romances available during the feast in For Victory! You can spend a delightful evening with either the knight Black Bartosch or the Widow Johanka.

To romance Bartosch, chat with him about the pretty girls at the party and, when he indicates his lack of interest, say "I reckon I know what you're getting at" then "Shall we spend the rest of the evening alone?"

To romance Johanka, chat to her instead, and pick the speech checks you're most likely to pass when regaling her tales of your bravery. After that, accept her invitation to go outside and choose the option "I think I can convince you" when it comes up.