Riddler Barley answers in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

If you're looking for riddle answers in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 , you've likely happened upon Riddler Barley during your travels through Bohemia. This randomly appearing character challenges you with a new riddle every time you meet, and though the first is easy-peezy, they get a lot harder from then on.

In a game with no quicksave—where you can't guarantee Riddler Barley will reappear if you do load a save anyway—you'll want to make sure you get his riddles right the first time. To save you from guessing wrong, I've listed each riddle answer down below.

It's worth noting that Barley can appear during both the first and second region, though sometimes there'll be quite a long gap between appearances.

Riddle one

This first riddle is pretty easy and Barley won't ask you to put down a wager to answer:

Question: What belongs to you alone, but is used more often by others?

Answer: My name

The reward is either 150 Groschen or you can ask Barley for knowledge instead which buffs a skill.

Riddle two

You'll be asked to put down a bet of 100 Groschen for this second riddle.

Question: Once upon a time there was a fool of a farmer. Family he had none, no stable boys either, so he talked to his animals instead. And, good man that he was, whenever he made a Groschen or two, he shared it with them according to his own rules. Every hen in the coop was paid five Groschen, every bee in the hive 15, and the spider in the loft bagged a full twenty Groschen. And now you tell me, how much did the cat get?

Answer: 10 (two and a half for each leg)

If you ask for money you'll get 200 Groschen or you can ask for knowledge once again.

Riddle three

You'll need to wager 150 Groschen for this third riddle.

Question: Jaromir the coachman hailed from Raborsch. One morning, he set off for Kuttenberg with an empty coach. Three lads boarded in Bohunowitz. When he arrived in Bojischt, one of the boys got out and a washerwoman took his place. In Horschan, the washerwoman went on her way and a pedlar and his daughter boarded. In Pschitoky, the remaining lads alighted and took the pedlar's daughter with them. And straight away, two fishermen got in. And on reaching Kuttenberg that evening, they invited the coachman to the bathhouse and got pig-drunk. And now you tell me, what was the coachman's name?

Answer: Jaromir

Claim your Groschen plus Barley's stake as your reward or acquire some knowledge.

Riddle four

For this fourth riddle you need to bet 150 Groschen.

Question: A bailiff has twelve men join up for service one day. The bailiff was glad, but soon discovered that he didn't have enough gear for them in the armoury. So those twelve men filed onto the square for the next morning's roll call. Six of them were wearing body armour, four had helmets. Only three of them wore both a helmet and body armour. Now, tell me, how many men were unlucky enough not to have either a helmet or armour…

Answer: Five

Once again, get 300 Groschen or pick knowledge to improve a skill.