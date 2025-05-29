Elden Ring Nightreign guide: all our advice for surviving the night in one place
Enter your next Nightreign run prepared with our guides to weapons, nightfarers, bosses and more.
We're used to FromSoftware games being hard, but Elden Ring Nightreign can be mean. You're going to run into at least one evil Nightlord, confusing objective or under-explained mechanic in this co-op action game and wonder how the heck you were supposed to survive, let alone win the day.
We've written a ton of Elden Ring Nightreign guides to help lessen its sting. You'll find all of them below, organized into categories around gameplay basics, character-specific tips, and strategies for the toughest bosses.
Elden Ring Nightreign basics
Here's a few primers on journeying in Limveld, packed with tips, system explainers, and everything in lands between.
Nightreign beginner tips: Our best advice for surviving Limveld, or at least dying a little less
Nightreign multiplayer: How to squad up
Nightreign outfits: Nightfarers can change their appearance
Nightreign rune farming: Level up fast (without getting furious)
Nightreign relics and rites: Set your nightfarer up right
Nightreign Stonesword Keys: Where to find these key items
Elden Ring Nightreign Nightfarer guides
Elden Ring Nightreign doesn't hand much to you, but a few guides on how to unlock more Nightfarers and collect a few outfits may help.
Nightreign: Nightfarer tier list: The who's who of co-op Elden Ring
Nightreign Dark Souls outfits: Fashion for every Nightfarer
Nightreign: How to unlock Duchess: Add the glass cannon to your roster
Nightreign: How to unlock Revenant: She'll turn your enemies into allies
The journey begins with your Nightfarer of choice, so pick a playstyle and keep one of our guides on the best Nightreign builds and weapons handy.
Nightreign Duchess build guide: Daggers, bows, and sorcery
Nightreign Executor build guide: Master of parries
Nightreign Guardian build guide: Better love blocking
Nightreign Ironeye build guide: Glory to the bowman
Nightreign Revenant build guide: Summoning skellies
Nightreign Recluse build guide: Controlling the elements
Nightreign Raider build guide: Unleash the battlecry
Nightreign Wylder build guide: Grappling with greatswords
Don't let the nature of Elden Ring Nightreign fool you; FromSoftware still has a story to tell. Supplement your journaling in the Roundtable Hold with a few memory fragments and Rememberance quest guides.
Nightreign memory fragments: Unlock the way forward with new journal entries
Nightreign Guardian Golem location: The Guardian's first personal objective
Nightreign: Whetstone location: Find the key item for The Wylder's Remembrance mission
Elden Ring Nightreign boss guides
If you're struggling with any Elden Ring abominations, don't try to solo her. We've sent our best and bravest out to die thousands of times for Nightlord guide science.
Nightreign boss list: Every terror you'll face in Limveld
Nightreign Adel guide: Half-hippo, half-bird, all pain in the ass
Nightreign Gladius guide: You can't pet the dog(s)
Nightreign team compositions: Synergizing Nightfarer parties for every boss encounter
Nightreign locusts: Stop an invading Nightlord from stealing your runes
Elden Ring Nightreign weapons
You may be maidenless, but no need to be weaponless. Here's a whole armory's worth of knowledge for gearing up in Nightreign.
Nightreign weapon passive PSA: Check for buffs
Nightreign legendary weapons: They're shiny for a reason
Nightreign Smithing Stones: Upgrade your weapons
Nightreign merchant locations: NPCs to remedy any bad RNG loadout
Nightreign Shifting Earth: Crater event: Brave the lava for a legendary reward
Andrea has been covering games for nearly a decade, picking up bylines at IGN, USA Today, Fanbyte, and Destructoid before joining the PC Gamer team in 2025.
