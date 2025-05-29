Elden Ring Nightreign guide: all our advice for surviving the night in one place

We're used to FromSoftware games being hard, but Elden Ring Nightreign can be mean. You're going to run into at least one evil Nightlord, confusing objective or under-explained mechanic in this co-op action game and wonder how the heck you were supposed to survive, let alone win the day.

We've written a ton of Elden Ring Nightreign guides to help lessen its sting. You'll find all of them below, organized into categories around gameplay basics, character-specific tips, and strategies for the toughest bosses.

Elden Ring Nightreign basics

Tips & Systems Here's a few primers on journeying in Limveld, packed with tips, system explainers, and everything in lands between. Nightreign beginner tips: Our best advice for surviving Limveld, or at least dying a little less Nightreign multiplayer: How to squad up Nightreign outfits: Nightfarers can change their appearance Nightreign rune farming: Level up fast (without getting furious) Nightreign relics and rites: Set your nightfarer up right Nightreign Stonesword Keys: Where to find these key items

Elden Ring Nightreign Nightfarer guides

Remembrance Missions Don't let the nature of Elden Ring Nightreign fool you; FromSoftware still has a story to tell. Supplement your journaling in the Roundtable Hold with a few memory fragments and Rememberance quest guides. Nightreign memory fragments: Unlock the way forward with new journal entries Nightreign Guardian Golem location: The Guardian's first personal objective Nightreign: Whetstone location: Find the key item for The Wylder's Remembrance mission

Elden Ring Nightreign boss guides

Slaying Nightlords If you're struggling with any Elden Ring abominations, don't try to solo her. We've sent our best and bravest out to die thousands of times for Nightlord guide science. Nightreign boss list: Every terror you'll face in Limveld Nightreign Adel guide: Half-hippo, half-bird, all pain in the ass Nightreign Gladius guide: You can't pet the dog(s) Nightreign team compositions: Synergizing Nightfarer parties for every boss encounter Nightreign locusts: Stop an invading Nightlord from stealing your runes

Elden Ring Nightreign weapons