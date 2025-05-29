Elden Ring Nightreign guide: all our advice for surviving the night in one place

Recommended reading

Enter your next Nightreign run prepared with our guides to weapons, nightfarers, bosses and more.

Jump to:

We're used to FromSoftware games being hard, but Elden Ring Nightreign can be mean. You're going to run into at least one evil Nightlord, confusing objective or under-explained mechanic in this co-op action game and wonder how the heck you were supposed to survive, let alone win the day.

We've written a ton of Elden Ring Nightreign guides to help lessen its sting. You'll find all of them below, organized into categories around gameplay basics, character-specific tips, and strategies for the toughest bosses.

Elden Ring Nightreign basics

Tips & Systems

Here's a few primers on journeying in Limveld, packed with tips, system explainers, and everything in lands between.

Nightreign beginner tips: Our best advice for surviving Limveld, or at least dying a little less

Nightreign multiplayer: How to squad up

Nightreign outfits: Nightfarers can change their appearance

Nightreign rune farming: Level up fast (without getting furious)

Nightreign relics and rites: Set your nightfarer up right

Nightreign Stonesword Keys: Where to find these key items

Elden Ring Nightreign Nightfarer guides

Choose your Nightfarer

Elden Ring Nightreign doesn't hand much to you, but a few guides on how to unlock more Nightfarers and collect a few outfits may help.

Nightreign: Nightfarer tier list: The who's who of co-op Elden Ring

Nightreign Dark Souls outfits: Fashion for every Nightfarer

Nightreign: How to unlock Duchess: Add the glass cannon to your roster

Nightreign: How to unlock Revenant: She'll turn your enemies into allies

Best Nightfarer builds

The journey begins with your Nightfarer of choice, so pick a playstyle and keep one of our guides on the best Nightreign builds and weapons handy.

Nightreign Duchess build guide: Daggers, bows, and sorcery

Nightreign Executor build guide: Master of parries

Nightreign Guardian build guide: Better love blocking

Nightreign Ironeye build guide: Glory to the bowman

Nightreign Revenant build guide: Summoning skellies

Nightreign Recluse build guide: Controlling the elements

Nightreign Raider build guide: Unleash the battlecry

Nightreign Wylder build guide: Grappling with greatswords

Remembrance Missions

Don't let the nature of Elden Ring Nightreign fool you; FromSoftware still has a story to tell. Supplement your journaling in the Roundtable Hold with a few memory fragments and Rememberance quest guides.

Nightreign memory fragments: Unlock the way forward with new journal entries

Nightreign Guardian Golem location: The Guardian's first personal objective

Nightreign: Whetstone location: Find the key item for The Wylder's Remembrance mission

Elden Ring Nightreign boss guides

Slaying Nightlords

If you're struggling with any Elden Ring abominations, don't try to solo her. We've sent our best and bravest out to die thousands of times for Nightlord guide science.

Nightreign boss list: Every terror you'll face in Limveld

Nightreign Adel guide: Half-hippo, half-bird, all pain in the ass

Nightreign Gladius guide: You can't pet the dog(s)

Nightreign team compositions: Synergizing Nightfarer parties for every boss encounter

Nightreign locusts: Stop an invading Nightlord from stealing your runes

Elden Ring Nightreign weapons

Weapons & Upgrades

You may be maidenless, but no need to be weaponless. Here's a whole armory's worth of knowledge for gearing up in Nightreign.

Nightreign weapon passive PSA: Check for buffs

Nightreign legendary weapons: They're shiny for a reason

Nightreign Smithing Stones: Upgrade your weapons

Nightreign merchant locations: NPCs to remedy any bad RNG loadout

Nightreign Shifting Earth: Crater event: Brave the lava for a legendary reward

