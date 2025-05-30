Although it's a dedicated multiplayer game, Elden Ring Nightreign oddly overlooks all the bells and whistles that you'd expect; there's no voice or text chat whatsoever. However, Nightreign also doesn't skimp on the challenge, so communication is key. Like a caveman, you're going to have to know how to emote and use gestures to get your point across.

Maybe you're trying to tell your team to take the best rune farming route? You could point forward. Or perhaps you've finally managed to beat one of the Nightreign bosses and want to celebrate? Celebrate with triumphant delight or even jump for joy.

How to emote in Elden Ring Nightreign

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: FromSoftware) (Image credit: FromSoftware) (Image credit: FromSoftware)

You can use gestures and emotes in Nightreign by opening your inventory and pressing "1" on keyboard or triangle/Y on controller. This'll open the emote tab, where you can select from a bunch of different gestures (just by clicking on them or pressing cross/A) to fit your mood. Since emotes play a short animation, just be careful when you use them—it would be rather embarrassing to die while emoting.

You can get more gestures by visiting the Small Jar Bazaar in the Roundtable Hold. While buying the best relics is certainly a higher priority, for 200 Murk each, you can also buy a handful of emotes and even Prattling Pates, which make your character speak in a funny voice and convey vital information such as "Please help!" and "You're beautiful".

While they are generally dangerous to use in combat, I've found a rare occurrence where emotes are actually beneficial. Yeah…it's as weird and awkward as it sounds. The Night of the Demon unique relic you'll earn for beating Libra in the Equilibrious Beast expedition, builds up madness when you use the crossed legs gesture. This plays into various madness-related builds you can do, if you're up for emoting in combat Monster Hunter-style.