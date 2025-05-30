How to emote in Elden Ring Nightreign
Emotes and Prattling Pates are your only form of communication.
Although it's a dedicated multiplayer game, Elden Ring Nightreign oddly overlooks all the bells and whistles that you'd expect; there's no voice or text chat whatsoever. However, Nightreign also doesn't skimp on the challenge, so communication is key. Like a caveman, you're going to have to know how to emote and use gestures to get your point across.
Maybe you're trying to tell your team to take the best rune farming route? You could point forward. Or perhaps you've finally managed to beat one of the Nightreign bosses and want to celebrate? Celebrate with triumphant delight or even jump for joy.
How to emote in Elden Ring Nightreign
You can use gestures and emotes in Nightreign by opening your inventory and pressing "1" on keyboard or triangle/Y on controller. This'll open the emote tab, where you can select from a bunch of different gestures (just by clicking on them or pressing cross/A) to fit your mood. Since emotes play a short animation, just be careful when you use them—it would be rather embarrassing to die while emoting.
You can get more gestures by visiting the Small Jar Bazaar in the Roundtable Hold. While buying the best relics is certainly a higher priority, for 200 Murk each, you can also buy a handful of emotes and even Prattling Pates, which make your character speak in a funny voice and convey vital information such as "Please help!" and "You're beautiful".
While they are generally dangerous to use in combat, I've found a rare occurrence where emotes are actually beneficial. Yeah…it's as weird and awkward as it sounds. The Night of the Demon unique relic you'll earn for beating Libra in the Equilibrious Beast expedition, builds up madness when you use the crossed legs gesture. This plays into various madness-related builds you can do, if you're up for emoting in combat Monster Hunter-style.
Rory has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once, and somehow still finding time for everything in between. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and more, but at what cost? He’s even sunk 1,000 hours into The Elder Scrolls Online over the years. At least he put all those hours spent grinding challenges to good use over the years as a freelancer and guides editor. In his spare time, he’s also an avid video creator, often breaking down the environmental design of his favourite games. If you can’t track him down, he’s probably lost in a cave with a bunch of dwarves shouting “rock and stone” to no end.
