Elden Ring Nightreign bosses: Every Nightlord you'll face in Limveld

Wondering what Nightreign bosses you'll get to fight in the new game? Since hearing that a selection of Dark Souls bosses were making an appearance in Elden Ring Nightreign, I was super excited to hop into an expedition and see who I'd come up against. Besides the eight main Nightlord bosses you can fight, I've also faced six bosses from all three Dark Souls games.

Of course, outside of the Nightlord at the end, it's random who you'll get, but each expedition seems to draw from a smaller pool of night one and night two bosses, meaning that if you undertake certain expeditions, you're more likely to battle certain ones. Below, I've included all the Nightlords you can fight (including a "secret" one) and our list of night one and night two bosses broken down into their respective expeditions.

All Nightlords in Elden Ring Nightreign

There are eight Nightlords to fight in Nightreign. At first, you can only battle Gladius in the Tricephalos expedition, but once you defeat him, you'll unlock another six expeditions, each with their own Nightlord. After completing another three more, you'll get to fight Heolstor the Nightlord, Nightreign's true final boss. It's worth noting that some Nightlords have special invasion events where they appear in a different expedition. So far we've seen these for Gnoster, Maris, and Libra.

I've included difficulties for each boss below in case you want to prioritise getting four clears simply to unlock Heolster:

Gladius, Beast of Night

Expedition : Tricephalos

: Tricephalos Weakness : Holy

: Holy Difficulty: Easy/Medium

A three-headed doggo who splits into three one-headed doggos throughout the fight. Gladius also has a sword he loves to swing and some fiery breath attacks. He isn't too hard, provided you can coordinate with your team and call out who's marked.

Adel, Baron of Night

Expedition : Gaping Jaw

: Gaping Jaw Weakness : Poison

: Poison Difficulty: Easy/Medium

A messed-up looking dragon with a giant jaw. Adel loves his charges and grab attacks, and summons a big lightning AoE. The key to beating him is honestly just learning to dodge his charges and staying away from him when he tries to grab you. If you get grabbed, poison damage can stagger him and save whoever's in his jaws.

Gnoster, Wisdom of Night

Expedition : Sentient Pest

: Sentient Pest Weakness : Fire

: Fire Difficulty: Easy

One of the two easiest bosses in Nightreign. Gnoster consists of a Moonlight-butterfly-esque moth and a big armoured poison bug. Halfway through the fight, they combine and the moth rides on the bug's head while firing magic projectiles. You'll want to bring ranged weapons to deal with the moth while avoiding the big bug until they combine—luckily he's kind of slow.

Maris, Fathom of Night

Expedition : Augur

: Augur Weakness : Lighting

: Lighting Difficulty: Easy

Maris is the easiest boss in Nightreign once you learn how to deal with its gimmicks. It floats around in the air, so you'll want to bring a ranged weapon, but otherwise you just need to avoid the arms it summons out of the ground, use an ult on it when it starts to cast sleep (enough lightning damage can also work), and shoot the egg it lays midair before it hits the ground.

Libra, Creature of Night

Expedition : Equilibrious Beast

: Equilibrious Beast Weakness : Madness

: Madness Difficulty: Medium/Hard

A big basilisk-eyed goat man who loves to combine holy and madness incantations into a nightmare of endless AoEs. He also throws in some melee attacks with his big staff. Libra is honestly one of the harder bosses, partly due to his endless spells, but also because it's really hard to find a weapon that deals madness damage in Nightreign, so you'll struggle to apply his weakness.

Fulghor, Champion of Nightglow

Expedition : Darkdrift Knight

: Darkdrift Knight Weakness : Lightning

: Lightning Difficulty: Hard

A centaur who charges frequently and jumps around a lot, firing off wind AoEs. In his second phase Fulghor grows a big poison arm that he sweeps around in wide arcs. Besides the final boss, I'd say Fulghor is perhaps the hardest you'll face; he's aggressive, hard to pin down in melee, and quite tanky.

Caligo, Miasma of Night

Expedition : Fissure in the Fog

: Fissure in the Fog Weakness : Fire

: Fire Difficulty: Medium

As you'd expect from a dragon, Caligo is absolutely massive, loves elemental breath attacks, and can be a pain to hit at times. The key to defeating the Miasma of Night is to stay near its head so you won't be clipped by its wings or claws. Once you cut a good chunk out of its health, Caligo flies away and channels icy winds, obscuring your vision. To survive this special attack, you need to follow the winds to head towards the dragon and hide behind the ice blocks around it. Bows are particularly helpful, as always in Nightreign.

Heolstor the Nightlord

Expedition : Night Aspect

: Night Aspect Weakness : Holy

: Holy Difficulty: Hard

A Soul of Cinder-esque boss who has a lot of very horrible AoEs, including creating lava quakes along the ground after his slashes. His aggro is also very unpredictable because of the way he moves,and he has many attacks that will hit you even if you're behind him. Still, melee is recommended for this, along with tanky characters who can survive the full fight, though you might want to bring one Ironeye since he's still quite evasive with his skill.

Night one and night two bosses in Elden Ring Nightreign

While there are lots of little bosses you can find in ruins, cathedrals, evergoals, and just about everywhere (most of which are just tougher enemies from Elden Ring), the big ones are those you fight at the end of each night. These seem to vary from expedition to expedition, drawing from a separate pool, so here's every night one and night two we've fought so far, broken down into their respective expedition: