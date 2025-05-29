Where to find the whetstone in Elden Ring Nightreign

If you've stuck with Elden Ring Nightreign's default character, Wylder, then you'll quickly fill his journal and unlock his Chapter 3 Remembrance mission, which throws you in at the deep end with what's called a personal objective. Speaking to Iron Menial, the Roundtable Hold's caretaker, you'll then have to find a whetstone in Limveld.

You're given very little to go on, other than Iron Menial's advice to make your way to the mining tunnel, which is somewhat misleading considering there are multiple across Limveld. Don't worry though, I've found the exact location and item you're looking for, so you're not wasting your time searching caves instead of gathering vital upgrades and runes.

First things first, though, like the Guardian Golem personal objective, you can only find the whetstone when you're playing as the character in question (in this case, Wylder), and loading into any expedition from the Realm of Remembrance, accessed via the journal in the Roundtable Hold.

Elden Ring Nightreign whetstone location

You can find the whetstone at the bottom of the mineshaft marked with an orange banner icon on your map, lodged in rocks with a gold glow around it. For me, this was the mine in the bottom right corner of the map, though it could be random.

Keep in mind that these tunnels have two entrances, and the whetstone is midway through, so it doesn't really matter which entrance you take. Mines are also dangerous to explore as it's easy to get trapped once the zone starts shrinking, so I recommend racing over to complete the objective as soon as you can.

Remember that you can use spectral hawks to traverse the map quickly, and you can also view an underground map of Limveld's tunnels by pressing down on the D-pad on controller to make sure you don't get trapped.

Once you've found the whetstone:

Complete the expedition (whether you win or lose), and you'll be rewarded with the Slate Whetstone quest item. Return to Iron Menial and claim the three rewards left for you on his tables, one of which is an earring he was repairing for the Duchess. Go into the next room (with the beds used to skip Shifting Earth events) and interact with the prompt at the back of the room to hold up both earrings. Return to the Duchess and hand her the earring to finish the Remembrance, rewarding you with the Slate Whetstone unique relic.

The Slate Whetstone relic features a unique buff for Wylder, which gives his grappling hook a powerful follow-up attack with greatswords by pressing the light attack button, setting it ablaze and smashing the enemy.