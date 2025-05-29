How to get and use Stonesword Keys in Elden Ring Nightreign

Finding Stonesword Keys in Elden Ring Nightreign is a bit different to how you got them in the original game. You use these special items to unlock the Evergaols dotted around Limveld, and since these are such a lucrative way of defeating bosses, you'll want to pick them up whenever you can.

Luckily, there's a pretty much guaranteed way to get Stonesword Keys as you're cutting a path through forts and cathedrals, so you can grab them while ticking off other vital expedition tasks. All that said, here's how to get Stonesword Keys in Elden Ring Nightreign.

Stonesword Key locations in Elden Ring Nightreign

Image 1 of 3 You can get Stonesword Keys from the engraved chests at the top of forts (Image credit: FromSoftware) Or in the engraved chests behind cathedral altars (Image credit: FromSoftware) You use Stonesword Keys to unlock Evergaols and fight their bosses (Image credit: FromSoftware)

Your best bet for getting a Stonesword Key in Elden Ring Nightreign is opening a special kind of chest that looks a little fancier than the regular wooden version. You can find these behind the altar in most cathedrals and at the top of forts, up the stairs behind where the knight boss usually stands. It's not 100% that these chests will give you a Stonesword Key, but it'll happen far more often than not.

Once you defeat the final boss of Nightreign, you'll be able to purchase the Grand Burning Scene relic from the Small Jar Bazaar, which gives you a guaranteed Stonesword Key when you start an expedition—pretty strong stuff.

As mentioned above, you can use Stonesword Keys to open Evergaols, marked with the circular engraved symbol on the map. These are a pretty great way of farming bosses, since they always give you 10 or 20,000 runes as an optional reward based on the difficulty of the boss you fight.

If you find the "oldest Evergaol" containing either an Ancient Dragon or the Death Rite Bird, you'll even be able to get a whopping 30,000 runes, though that fight will be a bit trickier.