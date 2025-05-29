Elden Ring Nightreign Recluse build, tips, and best weapons

A good plan and a little bit of luck can help you find the best Recluse build in Elden Ring Nightreign. Given the randomized nature of the run-based game, you can't always predict what you'll have to work with, but there are powerful spells and weapons to look for during your hunt for the Nightlords.

Some expeditions will go better than others, which means you'll need to be flexible with what you find. It's always better to have an inventory full of options rather than empty pockets when it comes to Nightreign. Every character—Recluse included—can use a variety of weapons, passives, and talismans, so don't be afraid to experiment.

Recluse is one of the only Nightfarers who relies heavily on her abilities and coordination with her team. I've broken down how to be effective with her magic, as well as the best relics, weapons, talismans, and passives to use.

Elden Ring Nightreign Recluse build

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

Builds in Nightreign depend entirely on what you find during a run. You don't get to bring much with you on an expedition and what you find will be mostly randomized. Each Nightlord has an element they're weak to, which should be your priority when searching through drops. The tips below will help you put together a build so you're prepared to take on the Nightlords as Recluse.

Elden Ring Nightreign Recluse best relics

There are tons of relics to choose from in Nightreign, but some of them offer unique relic affixes for Recluse, like "Activating ultimate art raises max HP" which gives you a big boost of health when you mark enemies with your ultimate. All of these relics will be marked with [Recluse], so be sure to hold onto those.

Here are other useful relics to use on Recluse:

[Recluse] Activating ultimate art raises max HP

[Recluse] Collecting affinity residue activates Terra Magica

[Recluse] Suffer blood loss and increase attack power upon art activation

Magic attack power up +X

Ultimate art gauge +X

FP restoration upon successive attacks

Improved X resistance (match the Nightlord's damage type)

X damage negation up (match the above damage type)

Increased rune acquisition for self and allies

Rune discount for shop purchases while on expedition

Items confer effect to all nearby allies

HP restored when using cured meats, medicinal boluses, etc. (this one also stacks with the above, letting you heal allies when you consume these)

Defeating enemies fills more of the Art gauge

Vigor/mind/intelligence/faith/endurance + (increased health, increased FP, increased sorcery damage, increased incantation damage, and increased stamina, respectively)

Elden Ring Nightreign Recluse best weapons and passives

Recluse benefits a ton from the passive bonuses you can find on weapons during an expedition. The effects will work as long as you have them in your inventory (unless it's marked with a red hand, meaning it needs to be equipped). Recluse can use melee weapons, but I think you should stick to staves and Sacred Seals to keep yourself at a safe distance from enemies. A shield is a good option too.

Here are the best weapon passives I recommend picking up:

Reduced spell FP cost

Improved magic attack power

Improved holy attack power

Improved spell casting speed

Improved sorceries

Improved charged sorceries

Less likely to be targeted

Damage negation up while casting spells

Critical hit FP restoration

Taking damage restores FP

Improved damage negation at full HP

FP restoration on attacks (not ideal, but useful in a pinch)

Improved X damage negation (match the Nightlord's attack affinity if known)

Defeating enemies restores HP (less useful in most Nightlord bosses)

Improved item discovery

Elden Ring Nightreign Recluse best talismans

As you explore the map, you can find talismans that provide powerful passive effects. Forts even have maps that reveal nearby scarabs that drop them. The best talismans for Recluse in order are:

Cerulean Amber Medallion: Increases maximum FP Crimson Amber Medallion: Increases maximum HP Graven-school Talisman: Increases sorcery damage Faithful's Canvas Talisman: Increases incantation damage Old Lord's Talisman: Increases duration of sorceries and incantations Radagon Icon: Shortens cast speed of sorceries and incantations Ancestral Spirit's Horn: Restores FP upon defeating enemies Taker's Cameo: Defeating enemies restores HP Ritual Shield Talisman: Improved damage negation at full HP Blessed Dew Talisman: Continuous HP recovery Viridian Amber Medallion: Improved stamina recovery

Elden Ring Nightreign Recluse spell combos

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

Recluse has one of the most complicated mechanics in Nightreign: Elemental attacks against enemies and allies can be used to create unique spells or buffs. Whenever an enemy or your teammates are hit with an elemental attack, you can pull it off of them to restore some FP and mix it into your Magic Cocktail. Once you have three elements gathered up, you can activate the skill for one of several effects.

Unless you coordinate with your team on what elemental attacks to use, you'll be on your own here. The best Magic Cocktail effects require three different elements, but the most reliable ones can be created yourself with either one element or a mixture of two. Just make sure you look for staves, seals, and even throwing pots with the right elements.

Here are the best spell combos to use on Recluse:

Fire : A short-ranged blast of fire

: A short-ranged blast of fire Holy : A short buff that reduces damage taken

: A short buff that reduces damage taken Magic/Fire : Sends out a flame that chases enemies and deals damage

: Sends out a flame that chases enemies and deals damage Magic/Holy : Creates an aura around you that preserves FP for you and your allies

: Creates an aura around you that preserves FP for you and your allies Fire/Holy : Raises max HP, reduces status buildup, and reduces nearby enemy HP

: Raises max HP, reduces status buildup, and reduces nearby enemy HP Magic/Fire/Lightning : Creates a giant orb that sucks enemies in and explodes for lots of damage

: Creates a giant orb that sucks enemies in and explodes for lots of damage Magic/Lightning/Holy: Creates a cold storm and gives you temporary invulnerability

Elden Ring Nightreign Recluse tips

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

Recluse has a lot of plates to spin compared to the other characters. Her magic is incredibly potent as long as you have the time to set up one of her spell combos. Here are some things to keep in mind as you play her:

Use a variety of magic elements

Recluse's Magic Cocktail ability depends on her having access to several different spells. Look for magic of any kind as you start an expedition so you can build around the combos you can reliably pull off.

Use your skill constantly

FP is the hardest thing to manage on Recluse because Nightreign doesn't have flasks for that. Thankfully, her skill restores a small amount of FP every time you use it. And you should be using it on every enemy you can so you don't find yourself in the middle of battle with no resources.

Use her ultimate mid-fight

Popping Recluses' ultimate causes all nearby enemies to take extra damage and restores HP and FP when you or your teammates attack them. I recommend using this halfway through a fight when your teammates need it to top themselves off and to potentially stagger enemies, setting them up for devastating critical hits.

Starlight Shards are your friend

Using your skill to restore FP can only do so much. Check camps and churches for Starlight Shards and ask your teammates to save theirs for you. Starlight Shards are particularly useful during boss fights when you don't always have an opportunity to use your skill.

Keep a bow on you just in case

Bows are extremely useful in Nightreign. Not only can they help you when you're out of FP for spells, but they can also be clutch for reviving teammates from a distance. Recluse tends to have occasional downtime where having a bow can help clean up weaker enemies or revive someone during a chaotic boss fight.