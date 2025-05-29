How to change outfit in Elden Ring Nightreign
Unlock new Nightfarer outfits for your plucky band of adventurers.
Unlocking the ability to change appearance in Elden Ring Nightreign, so you can try new Nightfarer outfits, is actually quite challenging. In fact, it might be the hardest change appearance option to unlock that I've ever seen in a game, though this is primarily due to the fact that completing expeditions and defeating Nightlords is fairly tough at the best of times.
If you're struggling with the first Tricephalos expedition, you might want some tips to defeat Gladius, Beast of Night—one of the prerequisites for accessing new outfits—or more generally just some Nightreign tips. Either way, here's exactly what you need to do to unlock the change appearance option and get new outfits for your Nightfarers.
How to change outfit in Elden Ring Nightreign
To change appearance in Elden Ring Nightreign, you need to beat two expeditions and so defeat two Nightlords. Sadly, you can't defeat the same Nightlord twice, so you'll have to beat Gladius, Beast of Night in the Tricephalos expedition, and then one of the subsequent six expeditions that unlock afterwards—most likely Adel, Baron of Night in the Gaping Jaw expedition if you choose the next one along.
After you complete two expeditions, the caretaker, Iron Menial, will tell you he's set up a mirror in the east wing of the Roundtable Hold; in the room where Gideon Ofnir hangs out in Elden Ring. If in doubt, open the map and cycle down to the "Change garb" option to see where that is. Once there, interact with the mirror and you can change your outfit.
How to unlock new outfits in Elden Ring Nightreign
The bad news is that you need Murk to unlock new outfits. Each of the Nightfarers has at least four alternate costume choices, though you'll only unlock Dawn and Darkness at first:
- Dawn: 14,000 Murk
- Darkness: 35,000 Murk
- Dark Souls #1: 7,500 Murk
- Dark Souls #2: 7,500 Murk
Thankfully it doesn't take too long to earn what you need to buy the Dawn one, though the Darkness outfit will take a lot of grinding out. There are also the Dark Souls and Bloodborne outfits that were shown off in trailers, two per character, but they're a whole different thing to unlock, so see the guide above if you're interested. You can also earn an outfit for some characters, like Wylder, by completing their Remembrances fully.
All Elden Ring Nightreign outfits
Above you'll find a gallery of all the outfits you can buy once you access the mirror. I haven't included the Dark Souls outfits since unlocking those requires significantly more effort, though if you're interested, take a look at our relevant guide.
How to get Murk in Elden Ring Nightreign
You can get quite a bit of Murk simply by completing or failing expeditions—it's essentially a currency awarded for your persistence. One good way to get a bit of extra Murk, though, is by selling spare or useless Relics. Head to the Relic Table and cycle all the way along to the "Sell" option on the right.
You'll want to be very careful you don't sell anything good or useful, but otherwise, this will give you a way to accumulate some extra Murk when working towards an outfit purchase.
