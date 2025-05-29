Elden Ring Nightreign Revenant build, tips, and best weapons

The best Revenant build in Elden Ring Nightreign changes based on what kind of randomized loot you find on a run. Every expedition is different, which means you have to be flexible as you race toward your encounter with the Nightlord. The key is to know what relics to bring into a run and what items to look for as you clear out the map.

Not every item will benefit you, however. Nightreign has all sorts of drops that will be more useful for certain heroes, like bows for the ranger and staves for the witch. But once you know what item types to search for as you kill bosses, you'll be able to get a solid build up and running.

Understanding how your Nightfarer plays and what items synergize with their kit is the key to success. Here, I'll detail the best relics, weapons, talismans, and passives for the Revenant, and how to make the most out of her skeletal army.

Elden Ring Nightreign Revenant build

Your build in Nightreign will be made up of everything you manage to find during an expedition. Relics certainlyhave an impact, but it's more important to adapt to the affinities that are most effective for each Nightlord. The tips below will help you piece together a build as you dive into each run as the Revenant.

Elden Ring Nightreign Revenant best relics

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

There's a myriad of relics to choose from in Nightreign, but some of them offer unique relic affixes for Revenant, like "Power up while fighting alongside family" which gives you a big bonus to your damage while your skeleton minions are with you. The character-specific relics will be marked with [Revenant], so be on the lookout for those.

Here are other useful relics to use on Revenant:

Magic attack power up +X

Ultimate art gauge +X

FP restoration upon successive attacks

Improved X resistance (match the Nightlord's damage type)

X damage negation up (match the above damage type)

Increased rune acquisition for self and allies

Rune discount for shop purchases while on expedition

Items confer effect to all nearby allies

HP restored when using cured meats, medicinal boluses, etc. (this one also stacks with the above, letting you heal allies when you consume these)

Defeating enemies fills more of the Art gauge

Vigor/mind/intelligence/faith/endurance + (increased health, increased FP, increased sorcery damage, increased incantation damage, and increased stamina, respectively)

Elden Ring Nightreign Revenant best weapons and passives

Passive bonuses on items are great for Revenant too. All of these effects work as long as they're in your inventory (unless it's marked with a red hand, meaning it needs to be equipped). Revenant is best utilised as a ranged spellcaster, but she can also use daggers and bows to supplement her minions. I recommend picking up as many staves and seals as you can while also keeping one or two melee weapons on you in case you run out of FP.

Here are the best weapon passives I recommend picking up:

Reduced spell FP cost

Less likely to be targeted

Improved magic attack power

Improved holy attack power

Improved spell casting speed

Improved sorceries

Improved charged sorceries

Damage negation up while casting spells

Critical hit FP restoration

Taking damage restores FP

Improved damage negation at full HP

FP restoration on attacks (not ideal, but useful in a pinch)

Improved X damage negation (match the Nightlord's attack affinity if known)

Defeating enemies restores HP (less useful in most Nightlord bosses)

Improved item discovery

Elden Ring Nightreign Revenant best talismans

Talismans take a little more work to find, but they can offer some powerful effects. Check the map at the top of a fort to reveal nearby scarabs that drop them.

The best talismans for the Revenant in order are:

Cerulean Amber Medallion: Increases maximum FP Crimson Amber Medallion: Increases maximum HP Radagon Icon: Shortens cast speed of sorceries and incantations Ancestral Spirit's Horn: Restores FP upon defeating enemies Graven-school Talisman: Increases sorcery damage Faithful's Canvas Talisman: Increases incantation damage Old Lord's Talisman: Increases duration of sorceries and incantations Taker's Cameo: Defeating enemies restores HP Ritual Shield Talisman: Improved damage negation at full HP Blessed Dew Talisman: Continuous HP recovery Viridian Amber Medallion: Improved stamina recovery

Elden Ring Nightreign Revenant tips

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

Revenant isn't as straightforward as the other characters. Your skeleton minions have to be managed as you fight monsters and bosses, which can be tricky to pull off if you're the center of attention. Ideally, you want to play at a distance from your target and only move in close when you have to. Here are some tips on how to make the most out of playing her:

Choose your skeleton wisely

Revenant's skeleton summons won't be able to solo a boss, but they will drag their attention away from you when you need it. Try to keep Helen and Frederick up for weak enemies and call on Sebastian for bosses. Sebastian not only acts as a tank but also helps your team stagger the boss.

Save your ultimate

Revenant's ultimate has the power to revive all your allies when they're downed and make them temporarily immortal. This is ridiculously powerful during boss fights, where the time it takes to hit your allies would get you killed. Even though her ultimate technically does some damage, I'd hold onto it in case you need to do a last-second save.

Melee weapons can work

Revenant, unlike the other spellcaster, Recluse, has pretty good dexterity scaling, which means you can do competent damage with daggers and bows. It's not ideal, but it's a good idea to keep a few melee weapons on you if you don't have any spells or find you're running out of FP a lot.

Scoop up those Starlight Shards

The one thing Revenant does have in common with Recluse is an FP problem. Both casters constantly run out of FP, especially during boss fights. You should search every church and camp for Starlight Shards to use during extended boss fights.

Keep a bow on you

Every character in Nightreign benefits from a bow. Bows give you free damage when you have no FP and they're fantastic for reviving allies from afar. While I wouldn't try to make an entire build with bows, I'd make sure you have one as a last resort.