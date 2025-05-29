If you're enjoying the tanky birdman, Guardian, in Elden Ring Nightreign, then you'll soon start building out his journal entries. In chapter four, you'll unlock his first remembrance mission where the Roundtable Hold's caretaker sends you searching for books about cursed weapons, requiring you to defeat the Guardian Golem in Limveld.

I'd expect no less from FromSoftware, but this personal objective is missing something: directions. It's not immediately clear what the Guardian Golem even is, let alone where to find it. Don't worry though, it's much simpler than it sounds.

How to defeat the Guardian Golem in Elden Ring Nightreign

To complete the personal objective to kill the Guardian Golem, you need to start any expedition while in the Realm of Remembrance (the alternate realm with a white vignette), which you can enter by activating the Remembrance in the journal. Then follow the steps below:

Once in Limveld, open your map and head towards the orange flag marker—this was in the bottom left corner of the map for me, but it could be random. Examine the body of the stone golem to wake it. Kill the Cracked Golem miniboss to complete the objective. Finish the run (whether you win or lose) and return to the Roundtable Hold to speak to the caretaker.

The Cracked Golem is a pretty easy boss to take down, so you shouldn't have too many problems completing it. However, it's worth pointing out that, at least for me, it spawned at the edge of the map—where the ever-shrinking storm will consume first. I recommend you head to the location straightaway to avoid getting caught out by the storm mid-fight or the area being entirely covered before you even reach it. Don't forget that you can hitch a ride on a bird to travel across the map much faster.

Annoyingly, only one personal objective can be progressed at a time, both for yourself but also for your party. If the orange flag hasn't appeared on the map for you, then your personal objective isn't active in the current run, and it's likely that your allies' is instead. You'll need to load into another expedition, where hopefully no one else on your team is trying to complete a personal objective to guarantee it spawns.

Killing the golem and completing the personal objective gives you the Stone Stake quest item at the end of the run. When you speak to the caretaker, he'll give you the second volume annals (which updates your journal again) and turns the Stone Stake into an equipable relic for Guardian. It's one of his unique relics, and it's a very powerful upgrade to his kit, causing his skill to create a whirlwind for a short duration and boosting ability regeneration.