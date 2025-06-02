All Elden Ring Nightreign Remembrances and quests for each character

Although Elden Ring Nightreign has a main story, which you'll finish by beating the Night Aspect, most of the narrative actually comes from the characters' Remembrances. These are quests that see you talking to NPCs, completing "personal objectives" while on expeditions in Limveld, or beating a boss in a separate instance.

Unlocking and beating Remembrance quests isn't as simple as you might think, though, as you're given little direction as to what you actually need to do. If you're ever struggling to unlock the next memory fragments for your character, chances are you need to beat a new boss and progress further. Generally, each subsequent chapter requires you to beat a boss for the first time, with many of the final chapters being linked to the last boss itself.

Below, I'll go over all the Remembrances for each Nightfarer, so you can experience the whole story. And if you're not sure who to start playing as, take a look at our Elden Ring Nightreign tier list.

Elden Ring Nightreign Wylder Remembrances

Despite being the poster boy and very beginner-friendly Nightfarer, Wylder's Remembrance quests are actually among the most complicated.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Remembrance Objective Details Chapter 3 Find the Slate Whetstone in Limveld Enter any expedition and visit the marked mine to find the whetstone about halfway through the tunnels. Chapter 5 Collect notes near the Visual Codex and speak to NPCs in the Roundtable Hold This is a straightforward step inside the Roundtable Hold. The three notes are located on stacks of books near the Visual Codex, and then you need to head into the crypt beneath the Small Jar Bazaar to speak to Iron Menial. Interact with the three tombs and then speak with Duchess, who's on the beach to the south. Chapter 7 Find the Silver Tear in the Shifting Earth: Noklateo event Unlike how Shifting Earth events normally work, Noklateo is guaranteed to spawn so long as you begin the expedition while in the Realm of Remembrance. Enter the city and go left to find the sewers. Go through the sewers and use the spirit stream to reach the objective. Kill the Mimic Troll boss and grab the Silver Tear.

You'll earn the following rewards for beating Wylder's Remembrances:

Slate Whetstone relic (Chapter 3)

Wylder's Chalice (Chapter 5)

Silver Tear relic (Chapter 7)

Wylder's Remembrance skin (Chapter 7)

Elden Ring Nightreign Ironeye Remembrances

Ironeye's Remembrance is slightly tricky in that one of its steps requires you to defeat Fulghor, one of the hardest Nightlord bosses, in the Darkdrift Knight expedition:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Remembrace Objective Details Chapter 4 Defeat the Night Huntsman and give the Traitor's Letter to the Priestess Upon entering the Remembrance, find the Priestess by jumping off the balcony near the Roundtable and head right under the arches. Kill the Night Huntsman in Limveld marked on the map to get the Traitor's Letter and return it to her. Chapter 6 Defeat the Fulghor, Champion of Nightglow in the Darkdrift Knight expedition Upon entering the Remembrance, find the Priestess in the crypt to the left of where she was previously. Defeat Fulghor to get the Edge of Order relic. Head to the crypt and execute the traitor. Chapter 7 Defeat Heolstor the Nightlord in the Night Aspect expedition Beat the final boss of Nightreign and then choose the "Clench dagger" option when interacting with the body in the Roundtable Hold post-fight.

There are a variety of rewards for Ironeye's Remembrance:

Cracked Sealing Wax relic (Chapter 4)

Ironeye's Chalice (Chapter 4)

Edge of Order relic (Chapter 6)

Ironeye Remembrance skin (Chapter 7)

Elden Ring Nightreign Duchess Remembrances

Duchess' Remembrance quests are relatively straightforward, as none require you to beat a specific boss, and two take place solely in the Roundtable Hold. Plus, she also gets more rewards than most other Nightfarers, which I can only assume is because she's somewhat of the "main character" alongside Wylder—made even stranger by the fact that you have to unlock Duchess in the first place.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Remembrance Objective Details Chapter 3 Find the Golden Dew in Limveld Enter an expedition and follow the objective marker to find the Guardians of the Dew enemies. Chapter 5 Speak to NPCs in the Roundtable Hold This is a simple quest inside the Roundtable Hold. Find Wylder slumped by the wall where you spawn, eat his pita bread, then speak to him. Then all you need to do is talk to Iron Menial to finish the chapter. Chapter 6 Find Weathervane's Words in Limveld Enter an expedition and beat the Fallen Mercenaries marked on your map. At the end of this Remembrance, you'll also have to fight Revenant, similar to the Night Idol boss fight to unlock Revenant in the first place. Chapter 8 Speak to NPCs in the Roundtable Hold Duchess' quests finish nice and easy, with a few conversations in the Hold. Give the Blessed Iron Coin to Iron Menial in the crypts, then speak to Wylder near the outfit mirror, and return to Iron Menial.

Completing Duchess' Remembrance quests gives you the following rewards:

Golden Dew relic (Chapter 3)

Duchess' Chalice (Chapter 5)

Crown Medal relic (Chapter 6)

Duchess' Remembrance skin (Chapter 8)

Blessed Iron Coin relic (Chapter 8)

Elden Ring Nightreign Revenant Remembrances

The Revenant's questline can be quite challenging if you're not a fan of her playstyle, as each step requires you to face off against a boss, two of which you'll have to do alone.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Remembrance Objective Details Chapter 1 Defeat Gladius in the Tricephalos expedition or Fulghor in the Darkdrift Knight expedition This straightforward (albeit challenging) quest requires you to defeat the final boss of either specific expedition. While you can beat either boss, Gladius (Tricephalos) is significantly easier, so I recommend focusing your efforts here. Chapter 5 Speak to Duchess and Recluse in the Roundtable Hold and fight Corrosion After speaking to Duchess, you'll then be sent to Recluse in the gardens. Chat with her and you'll eventually be teleported to a room to fight Corrosion. This enemy actually damages itself whenever it self-destructs near you, so you trigger this and dodge to avoid taking damage yourself. You can also summon your Spirit Family and let them do the hard work while you run away and avoid damage. Chapter 7 Speak to Recluse in the Roundtable Hold and fight Contaminant Like Revenant's earlier quest, you need to speak to Recluse in the gardens to begin this quest. You'll be teleported into a boss fight against Contaminant, which is very similar to a Grafted Scion. Summon your skellies and stay safe, using your claws whenever it's safe to.

You'll earn the following items for completing Revenant's Remembrances:

Small Makeup Brush relic (Chapter 1)

Revenant's Chalice (Chapter 5)

Old Portrait relic (Chapter 7)

Revenant's Remembrance skin (Chapter 7)

Elden Ring Nightreign Recluse Remembrances

Next to Executor, Recluse has perhaps the shortest Remembrance questline of the bunch, with just three main steps. However, only one of her steps really requires that much work, and that's step one:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Remembrance Objective Details Chapter 2 Defeat the Night-Swallowed Golden Hippopotamus Enter any expedition and follow the map marker to find the Night-Swallowed Golden Hippo boss. They're big and hit like a truck, but easy enough to dodge if you're paying attention to their attacks. Chapter 4 Speak to Iron Menial in the Roundtable Hold to get the Vestige of Night Taking place solely in the Roundtable Hold, speak to Iron Menial to get the Vestige of Night, which you then take to the beds near Menial's usual spot. Interact with the glowing bed before returning to Iron Menial. Chapter 6 Speak to various NPCs in the Roundtable Hold At the start of this quest, you need to go to the Sparring Grounds to speak to Iron Menial, but they won't say anything. You need to attack Iron Menial to reveal that it's actually the Witch of the Wheel. The rest of the quest is speaking to NPCs, which is easy enough to follow.

You'll earn the following items by completing Recluse's quests:

Recluse's Chalice (Chapter 2)

Vestige of Night relic (Chapter 4)

Bone-Like Stone relic (Chapter 6)

Recluse's Remembrance skin (Chapter 6)

Elden Ring Nightreign Raider Remembrances

Raider has quite a simple Remembrance in comparison to other Nightfarers—a lot of his quest involves fighting certain bosses in an arena by touching a big rock in the Roundtable Hold.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Remembrance Objective Details Chapter 2 Defeat the Onestrike Gladiator Upon entering the Remembrance, speak to the Iron Menial, and then touch the challenge stone to be transported to the arena. Defeat Onestrike Gladiator, then speak to Iron Menial again on return. Chapter 4 Defeat the Blinding Elder Lion Once again, touch the challenge stone to be transported to the arena and defeat the lion boss. Chapter 7 Defeat White Horn This time, speak to Iron Menial, and they'll give you a map marker by the beach in the south Roundtable Hold. Once there, you'll be transported to the arena where you need to defeat White Horn. Upon return, speak to Iron Menial, touch the challenge stone, speak to Menial again, then pay your respects at the grave.

There are a few different rewards for completing the Raider Remembrance:

Torn Braided Cord relic (Chapter 2)

Raider's Chalice (Chapter 4)

Black Claw Necklace relic (Chapter 7)

Raider's Remembrance skin (Chapter 7)

Elden Ring Nightreign Executor Remembrances

Executor has the fewest Remembrance quests of all the Nightfarers, though unlike Recluse or Revenant, he has no straightforward, conversation-based tasks. Plus, since the majority of these tasks take place in Limveld, you can do them alongside other players.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Remembrance Objective Details Chapter 2 Find a flower in Limveld After speaking to Guardian and Priestess/Duchess, you need to find a flower in Limveld. Enter any expedition and follow the objective marker on your map, where you'll find the Stray Bloodhound Knight boss guarding the flowers. Chapter 6 Find the Golden Sprout in Limveld and defeat Executor's Cry. Once you've spoken to the Priestess, she'll ask you to find a Golden Sprout in Limveld. Enter any expedition and follow the quest objective marker to the Shifting Earth: Mountaintops event. Near the top (where you finish the event), you'll find the Golden Sprout, guarded by an Erdtree Avatar. After returning to the Roundtable Hold, you'll be teleported to another area to kill Executor's Cry. Unlike how Shifting Earth events normally work, Mountaintops is guaranteed to spawn so long as you begin the expedition while in the Realm of Remembrance.

You'll get the following rewards for completing Executor's Remembrance quests:

Executor's Chalice (Chapter 2)

Blessed Flowers relic (Chapter 2)

Executor's Remembrance skin (Chapter 6)

Golden Sprout relic (Chapter 6)

Elden Ring Nightreign Guardian Remembrances

Everyone's favourite bird man, Guardian, has a fairly simple questline. Sure, there are a good few steps, but you don't need to do much fighting. Given he's unfortunately weak, I suppose that's for the best.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Remembrance Objective Details Chapter 4 Kill the Guardian/Cracked Golem Follow the orange flag map marker to find and kill the Golem. They're out in the open, so easy enough to find, just be on the lookout for the zone shrinking if at the edge of the map, like it was for me. Chapter 6 Speak to various NPCs in the Roundtable Hold After speaking to the Wandering Merchant multiple times, you'll be given a choice to eliminate him. You have to do this to continue, as selecting "leave" simply returns you to the prompt. Chapter 7 Find the "demon merchant" (Scale-Bearing Merchant) Enter any expedition while in the Realm of Remembrance and follow the objective marker to the Scale-Bearing Merchant, who you'll recognise as Libra, the Equilibrious Beast. Speak to them and select "I want the tome". Chapter 9 Speak to NPCs in the Roundtable Hold to learn about what happened to Guardian's flock After reading the letter and interacting with the shelf in the study, you'll speak to Recluse to finally learn about the curse on Guardian's flock. At the end of this quest, you can choose to forgive or punish Recluse. You'll earn the same rewards, so it's up to you (and Guardian ultimately chooses to forgive Recluse anyhow).

You'll unlock the following rewards from Guardian's Remembrance missions: