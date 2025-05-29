Working out how to unlock Revenant in Elden Ring Nightreign isn't the easiest task, but you'll need to if you want to acquire the full roster of Nightfarers and try out her special necromancy-based playstyle. The Revenant is all about summoning slain enemies as allies, and she has a chance to do it any time she deals a killing blow.

Since her health is minuscule, she's far better employed as a dedicated caster, supporting the rest of the team instead of getting stuck into melee. She can also summon one of three consistent guardians, known as her "family", with her skill, giving her a bit of leeway when there are no enemies to kill. If that sounds like your kind of playstyle, here's how to unlock Revenant in Elden Ring Nightreign.

How to unlock Revenant in Elden Ring Nightreign

Image 1 of 3 Buy the Besmirched Frame from the Small Jar Bazaar after unlocking Duchess (Image credit: FromSoftware) Interact with the Revenant phantom (Image credit: FromSoftware) Defeat the Night Idol boss (Image credit: FromSoftware)

To recruit Revenant, you'll first need to unlock Duchess, though don't worry—this process is pretty straightforward and basically involves speaking to the priestess in the Roundtable Hold after you defeat Gladius in the first expedition.

Once done, here's what you need to do to unlock Revenant:

Purchase the Besmirched Frame relic from the Small Jar Bazaar in the Roundtable Hold Touch the phantom of Revenant in the east wing of the Roundtable Hold—when facing towards the expedition table and the archway leading out to where you catch a hawk to Limveld, take the right passage towards where the journal stand is, and turn left to spy the phantom staring at a painting This transports you to the arena from the tutorial where you can fight the Night Idol boss. She summons a Page, a Pumpkin Head, and a giant skeleton to defend her. I recommend bringing Raider and just rushing her while tanking the summons, since she doesn't have all that much health

Once defeated, you'll unlock Revenant and be able to pick her at the character selection altar. As mentioned, this Nightfarer has a chance to summon slain enemies to fight for her and also calls upon one of three "Family" to protect her.