Best Elden Ring Nightreign team compositions for every Nightlord

One of the most fun elements of Elden Ring Nightreign is getting to slay out alongside your friends, and surprisingly, the difficulty isn't toned down even with three of you. In fact, even the first expedition is a massive hurdle. To make your life easier in Limveld, you'll want to put together the best team compositions.

Whether you're playing with randoms or a pre-made team of your mates, you'll have the opportunity to pick your Nightfarers before entering the expedition. Depending on who'll be fighting alongside you, it might be wise to change things up a bit, as it's not just about picking the best Nightfarers in the Elden Ring Nightreign tier list.

Best Elden Ring Nightreign team compositions

Nightreign gives you plenty of options and freedom when it comes to creating team compositions. There are eight characters to choose from, and you can even stack multiple of the same Nightfarer if you're playing Nightreign multiplayer—which is very much recommended. Each character brings something unique to the team, but you'd be surprised just how strong some stacking teams can be.

Having beaten almost every boss in Elden Ring Nightreign, here are the best team compositions we've used:

Nuclear

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

Characters : Wylder, Ironeye, Duchess

: Wylder, Ironeye, Duchess Effective against: Tricephalos, Equilibrious Beast, Darkdrift Knight, Sentient Pest, Gaping Jaw, Night Aspect

The nuclear team comp, made up of Wylder, Ironeye, and Duchess, is without a doubt one of the most fun setups, especially if you're a fan of big damage numbers. The idea is that Ironeye marks a target to increase the damage they take, and then ults in tandem with Wylder for a massive spike of damage. The key is that Duchess can then use Restage to repeat this already absurd blast. Chances are, the target will also get staggered from both ults, so you can sometimes get a critical hit in for even more damage.

Outside of this synergy, all three characters are strong in their own right, with a good mix of melee and ranged damage, especially if you run Duchess with a bow as backup. You'll be able to hold your own just fine while you wait for your ultimates to recharge.

Scratch that, reverse it

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

Characters : Wylder, Wylder, Duchess / Ironeye, Ironeye, Duchess

: Wylder, Wylder, Duchess / Ironeye, Ironeye, Duchess Effective against: Equilibrious Beast, Fissure in the Fog / Tricephalos, Gaping Jaw, Augur

Very similar to the previous team, this setup simply sees two of the same burst-DPS ultimates paired with Duchess, whether that's two Wylders or two Ironeyes. The swordsman's ultimate does more burst damage, but the archer can mark to increase everyone's damage for a short duration.

As for how you decide which duo to pick, that largely depends on the Nightlord you're fighting. While Wylder is great for fighting less mobile bosses like Libra in the Equilibrious Beast expedition, Ironeye's range advantage makes him a much better pick for the likes of Maris in the Augur expedition, or Fulghor in the Darkdrift Knight.

Behemoth

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

Characters : Raider, Executor, Guardian/Wylder

: Raider, Executor, Guardian/Wylder Effective against: Tricephalos, Gaping Jaw, Night Aspect

If you're looking for a safe melee-focused team, then you can't go wrong with a Raider, Executor, and either Guardian or Wylder. Raider is a tank with high stun potential, opening the door for critical hit builds that give your team plenty of breathing room.

Likewise, Guardian is also a very tanky and defensive character, able to boost the defences of allies and eat up hits with his enhanced block. The only issue is his general lack of damage, so you could swap him for Wylder, who's the perfect all-rounder.

The last spot belongs to Executor, a hard-to-master melee fighter that excels in dishing out ailments for massive damage. However, he can also be surprisingly tanky thanks to his beast form.

Magic Cocktail

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

Characters : Recluse, Wylder, Revenant/Raider

: Recluse, Wylder, Revenant/Raider Effective against: Sentient Pest, Fissure in the Fog

Magic isn't quite as powerful and easy-to-use as it was in the base game, but this team lets you get close to that. Recluse is the driving force behind this team, using her Magic Cocktail skill to absorb different affinity residues for potentially devastating results with the right combination of elements. However, it's not easy to cover all the affinities by yourself, so that's where your allies can help.

Using his relic that adds a flaming follow-up attack to his grappling hook, Wylder can frequently apply fire to enemies for Recluse to absorb. Plus, he's also a versatile melee fighter who can help keep the attention away from Recluse.

The last slot is flexible depending on the situation and your skill level. If you need more protection, then Raider is a great pick, soaking up more of the boss's attention and potentially staggering them. This stagger also gives Recluse more opportunities to use slower AoE spells that enemies would often otherwise dodge. However, a skilled Revenant can be just as effective, despite her tiny health bar. Revenant can call forth a variety of spirits, like the tanky Sebastian, who can fill in for Raider while she flings spells like Recluse.

Sniper

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

Characters : Ironeye, Ironeye, Ironeye

: Ironeye, Ironeye, Ironeye Effective against: Tricephalos, Gaping Jaw, Sentient Pest, Augur, Equilibrious Beast

Ahh, Ironeye. My beloved archer really is just the best of the bunch. His Marking skill can be used for its intended purpose—tagging an enemy so they take bonus damage—but also to dodge attacks. And when I say "attacks", I mean it in the most general sense. Ironeye is invincible while dodging, so you can avoid anything from a punch all the way up to a sheet of ice that would otherwise pretty much one-hit-kill you. Paired with his fantastic ultimate, range advantage against many bosses, and strong build potential, Ironeye is the perfect Nightfarer.

So what's better than one Ironeye? Three, of course. You can chip away at bosses from a distance while surviving everything thrown your way once you get the hang of dodging with the Marking skill.