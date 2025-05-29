Recommended reading

How to get legendary weapons in Elden Ring Nightreign

All the legendary weapons you can use against the Nightlords.

Elden Ring Nightreign legendary weapons list: A shot from behind of Duchess standing with her dagger pointing downwards in her right hand next to the Roundtable.
(Image credit: FromSoftware)

It shouldn't come as a surprise, but Elden Ring Nightreign is pretty cruel. Bosses can wipe you out in the blink of an eye, and the punishment for death—losing a whole level—is quite harsh. Even with friends tagging along, you'll have your work cut out for you against Nightreign's bosses. To improve your chances of success, though, you can acquire legendary weapons.

Marked with a gold background, legendary gear is the highest quality you can get, with high base stats, the maximum number of passive effects, and often fantastic Art skills. Remember that passives from items are always active, whether the weapon is currently in your hand or not. Unsurprisingly, legendary weapons are also the hardest to find, especially if you don't know where to look.

How to get legendary weapons in Elden Ring Nightreign

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

You can get legendary weapons as random drops from just about any source, though you'll have the highest chance of earning one from bosses. Specifically, in my experience, your best shot is the roaming world bosses—referred to as "Great enemies" in the game. Bosses in Shifting Earth events are also a good potential source; my team got multiple legendaries from the Fallingstar Beast in The Crater.

You can also upgrade any weapon to legendary quality using the Special Smithing Table in the Shifting Earth: The Crater event, though these won't be bespoke, unique items—just max stat versions of standard weapons.

Marked by an ominous dragon head icon on the map, roaming bosses are well worth defeating on the second day, when you've powered up a little. They offer tons of runes when you beat them, as well as a good chance of higher-quality loot, including legendary weapons. Plus, there's plenty across the map, so you can do them back-to-back without much running—don't underestimate them, though.

While Shifting Earth events are the best location to find legendary weapons in a run, you can't guarantee they'll spawn. These events only last a few runs (whether you win or lose), but there's a chance another member on your team will have one active, meaning you can join in too. With lots of bosses packed into a small area, they're great for finding legendary weapon drops.

All legendary weapons in Elden Ring Nightreign

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

There are 26 unique legendary weapons in Elden Ring Nightreign, which you can see below. This list doesn't include standard weapons, which can be upgraded to legendary tier, as these aren't hand-crafted items.

What you'll no doubt notice is the absence of legendary shields, seals, and ranged weapons in general. Remember, though, weapon passives are always active even if they're sitting in your inventory. Legendary effects are slightly different, as these only apply if the weapon is in your hand, but being in your off-hand is good enough, so ranged characters still have plenty of useful options.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Weapon

Type

Effect

Sword of Night and Flame

Straight sword

Skill activation adds attack power of magic or fire affinities

Marais

Greatsword

Raises attack power upon defeating enemies

Blasphemous Blade

Greatsword

Restores HP upon defeating enemies

Golden Order Greatsword

Greatsword

Charge attacks heal all ailments and dispel all temporary effects

Dark Moon Greatsword

Greatsword

Attacks lower enemies' damage negation

Sacred Relic Sword

Greatsword

Charge attacks produce waves of light

Grafted Blade Greatword

Colossal sword

Enhances all attributes upon defeating enemies. This effect accumulates

Ruins Greatsword

Colossal sword

Charge attacks cause a wave of gravitational force

Starcourge Greatsword

Colossal sword

The first blow of consecutive attacks creates a gravitational wave that pulls in enemies when wielding two swords

Maliketh's Black Blade

Colossal sword

Attacking also wears down enemy HP for a moment afterwards

Dragon King's Cragblade

Heavy thrusting sword

Strong jump attacks transform the wielder into a thundercloud that plunges down with a lightning-infused blade

Eclipse Shotel

Curved sword

Attacked enemies become likely to die regardless of their remaining HP

Morgott's Cursed Sword

Curved greatsword

Critical hits produce a burst of flame

Hand of Malenia

Katana

Attacks after receiving damage partially recover HP

Winged Greathorn

Greataxe

Attacks temporarily lower nearby enemies' damage negation on rare occasions

Axe of Godrick

Greataxe

Charge attacks cause an earth-shaking shockwave

Marika's Hammer

Hammer

Charge attacks cause a holy shockwave

Bastard's Stars

Flail

Attacks send forth a dark cloud of stars on rare occasions that lingers briefly before exploding

Devourer's Scepter

Great hammer

Restores HP upon defeating enemies

Axe of Godfrey

Colossal weapon

Charge attacks enhance attack power

Bolt of Gransax

Spear

Charged skill activation adds attack power of lightning

Mohgwyn's Sacred Spear

Great spear

Blood loss in vicinity increases attack power

Giant’s Red Braid

Whip

Skill activation calls forth a barrage of flame pillars

Grafted Dragon

Fist

Critical hits make the dragon spew flames

Lion Greatbow

Greatbow

Strong attack fires off a bundle of arrows

Carian Royal Scepter

Glintstone staff

Casting spells dispels incoming sorceries and incantations, using their power to retaliate with glintblades

Rory Norris
Guides Writer

Rory has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once, and somehow still finding time for everything in between. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and more, but at what cost? He’s even sunk 1,000 hours into The Elder Scrolls Online over the years. At least he put all those hours spent grinding challenges to good use over the years as a freelancer and guides editor. In his spare time, he’s also an avid video creator, often breaking down the environmental design of his favourite games. If you can’t track him down, he’s probably lost in a cave with a bunch of dwarves shouting “rock and stone” to no end.

