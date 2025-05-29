How to get legendary weapons in Elden Ring Nightreign
All the legendary weapons you can use against the Nightlords.
It shouldn't come as a surprise, but Elden Ring Nightreign is pretty cruel. Bosses can wipe you out in the blink of an eye, and the punishment for death—losing a whole level—is quite harsh. Even with friends tagging along, you'll have your work cut out for you against Nightreign's bosses. To improve your chances of success, though, you can acquire legendary weapons.
Marked with a gold background, legendary gear is the highest quality you can get, with high base stats, the maximum number of passive effects, and often fantastic Art skills. Remember that passives from items are always active, whether the weapon is currently in your hand or not. Unsurprisingly, legendary weapons are also the hardest to find, especially if you don't know where to look.
You can get legendary weapons as random drops from just about any source, though you'll have the highest chance of earning one from bosses. Specifically, in my experience, your best shot is the roaming world bosses—referred to as "Great enemies" in the game. Bosses in Shifting Earth events are also a good potential source; my team got multiple legendaries from the Fallingstar Beast in The Crater.
You can also upgrade any weapon to legendary quality using the Special Smithing Table in the Shifting Earth: The Crater event, though these won't be bespoke, unique items—just max stat versions of standard weapons.
Marked by an ominous dragon head icon on the map, roaming bosses are well worth defeating on the second day, when you've powered up a little. They offer tons of runes when you beat them, as well as a good chance of higher-quality loot, including legendary weapons. Plus, there's plenty across the map, so you can do them back-to-back without much running—don't underestimate them, though.
While Shifting Earth events are the best location to find legendary weapons in a run, you can't guarantee they'll spawn. These events only last a few runs (whether you win or lose), but there's a chance another member on your team will have one active, meaning you can join in too. With lots of bosses packed into a small area, they're great for finding legendary weapon drops.
All legendary weapons in Elden Ring Nightreign
There are 26 unique legendary weapons in Elden Ring Nightreign, which you can see below. This list doesn't include standard weapons, which can be upgraded to legendary tier, as these aren't hand-crafted items.
What you'll no doubt notice is the absence of legendary shields, seals, and ranged weapons in general. Remember, though, weapon passives are always active even if they're sitting in your inventory. Legendary effects are slightly different, as these only apply if the weapon is in your hand, but being in your off-hand is good enough, so ranged characters still have plenty of useful options.
Weapon
Type
Effect
Sword of Night and Flame
Straight sword
Skill activation adds attack power of magic or fire affinities
Marais
Greatsword
Raises attack power upon defeating enemies
Blasphemous Blade
Greatsword
Restores HP upon defeating enemies
Golden Order Greatsword
Greatsword
Charge attacks heal all ailments and dispel all temporary effects
Dark Moon Greatsword
Greatsword
Attacks lower enemies' damage negation
Sacred Relic Sword
Greatsword
Charge attacks produce waves of light
Grafted Blade Greatword
Colossal sword
Enhances all attributes upon defeating enemies. This effect accumulates
Ruins Greatsword
Colossal sword
Charge attacks cause a wave of gravitational force
Starcourge Greatsword
Colossal sword
The first blow of consecutive attacks creates a gravitational wave that pulls in enemies when wielding two swords
Maliketh's Black Blade
Colossal sword
Attacking also wears down enemy HP for a moment afterwards
Dragon King's Cragblade
Heavy thrusting sword
Strong jump attacks transform the wielder into a thundercloud that plunges down with a lightning-infused blade
Eclipse Shotel
Curved sword
Attacked enemies become likely to die regardless of their remaining HP
Morgott's Cursed Sword
Curved greatsword
Critical hits produce a burst of flame
Hand of Malenia
Katana
Attacks after receiving damage partially recover HP
Winged Greathorn
Greataxe
Attacks temporarily lower nearby enemies' damage negation on rare occasions
Axe of Godrick
Greataxe
Charge attacks cause an earth-shaking shockwave
Marika's Hammer
Hammer
Charge attacks cause a holy shockwave
Bastard's Stars
Flail
Attacks send forth a dark cloud of stars on rare occasions that lingers briefly before exploding
Devourer's Scepter
Great hammer
Restores HP upon defeating enemies
Axe of Godfrey
Colossal weapon
Charge attacks enhance attack power
Bolt of Gransax
Spear
Charged skill activation adds attack power of lightning
Mohgwyn's Sacred Spear
Great spear
Blood loss in vicinity increases attack power
Giant’s Red Braid
Whip
Skill activation calls forth a barrage of flame pillars
Grafted Dragon
Fist
Critical hits make the dragon spew flames
Lion Greatbow
Greatbow
Strong attack fires off a bundle of arrows
Carian Royal Scepter
Glintstone staff
Casting spells dispels incoming sorceries and incantations, using their power to retaliate with glintblades
Rory has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once, and somehow still finding time for everything in between. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and more, but at what cost? He’s even sunk 1,000 hours into The Elder Scrolls Online over the years. At least he put all those hours spent grinding challenges to good use over the years as a freelancer and guides editor. In his spare time, he’s also an avid video creator, often breaking down the environmental design of his favourite games. If you can’t track him down, he’s probably lost in a cave with a bunch of dwarves shouting “rock and stone” to no end.
