It shouldn't come as a surprise, but Elden Ring Nightreign is pretty cruel. Bosses can wipe you out in the blink of an eye, and the punishment for death—losing a whole level—is quite harsh. Even with friends tagging along, you'll have your work cut out for you against Nightreign's bosses. To improve your chances of success, though, you can acquire legendary weapons.

Marked with a gold background, legendary gear is the highest quality you can get, with high base stats, the maximum number of passive effects, and often fantastic Art skills. Remember that passives from items are always active, whether the weapon is currently in your hand or not. Unsurprisingly, legendary weapons are also the hardest to find, especially if you don't know where to look.

How to get legendary weapons in Elden Ring Nightreign

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

You can get legendary weapons as random drops from just about any source, though you'll have the highest chance of earning one from bosses. Specifically, in my experience, your best shot is the roaming world bosses—referred to as "Great enemies" in the game. Bosses in Shifting Earth events are also a good potential source; my team got multiple legendaries from the Fallingstar Beast in The Crater.

You can also upgrade any weapon to legendary quality using the Special Smithing Table in the Shifting Earth: The Crater event, though these won't be bespoke, unique items—just max stat versions of standard weapons.

Marked by an ominous dragon head icon on the map, roaming bosses are well worth defeating on the second day, when you've powered up a little. They offer tons of runes when you beat them, as well as a good chance of higher-quality loot, including legendary weapons. Plus, there's plenty across the map, so you can do them back-to-back without much running—don't underestimate them, though.

While Shifting Earth events are the best location to find legendary weapons in a run, you can't guarantee they'll spawn. These events only last a few runs (whether you win or lose), but there's a chance another member on your team will have one active, meaning you can join in too. With lots of bosses packed into a small area, they're great for finding legendary weapon drops.

All legendary weapons in Elden Ring Nightreign

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

There are 26 unique legendary weapons in Elden Ring Nightreign, which you can see below. This list doesn't include standard weapons, which can be upgraded to legendary tier, as these aren't hand-crafted items.

What you'll no doubt notice is the absence of legendary shields, seals, and ranged weapons in general. Remember, though, weapon passives are always active even if they're sitting in your inventory. Legendary effects are slightly different, as these only apply if the weapon is in your hand, but being in your off-hand is good enough, so ranged characters still have plenty of useful options.