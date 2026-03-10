Resident Evil Requiem director confirms 'extra story content' is in the works: 'It will take some time so we ask for your patience'

Resident Evil Requiem had a fantastic launch, the best of any modern Resident Evil game, alongside the most concurrents of any RE game ever. And to keep the hype train running, Requiem's director Koshi Nakanishi has announced even more "story content".

"We released an update the other day to fix a variety of issues, and we will continue to address any other bugs and performance issues," Nakanishi says in a social media post. "But that's not all, we are also preparing to add more content."

A message from Koshi Nakanishi, director of Resident Evil Requiem. pic.twitter.com/54aKw80h8KMarch 10, 2026

"First, the much-awaited photo-mode. On top of that there's another surprise coming around May; we're planning to add a minigame." Excellent. I really hope we'll get a resi dating sim, which sounds ridiculous but Nakanishi did have a printout for something called Forbidden Requiem (requiem), so it's not completely out of the realm of possibility.

Nakanishi also flips through a few more gag printouts promoting fake DLC, including a Buckshot Roulette-like with Victor Gideon, something that looks like resi Candy Crush, and a Requiem DLC where Grace and Leon are cats. Absolute cinema.

But the real treat is we're getting even more Requiem: "We're planning to make extra story content. In this story we will delve deeper into the world of Requiem. We're hard at work on it now. It will take some time, so we ask for your patience and hope you'll look forward to it." I will have patience and I will certainly look forward to it.

While news of more Requiem misadventures isn't a surprise, it's certainly nice to hear it confirmed. There's no further information as to what players can expect from this. But I'd like to see a bit more of Alyssa's investigation into Wesker or what Leon was getting up to while Ethan was gluing his hand back on and fighting for his life during RE7 and RE8.

"On behalf of the development team I want to extend our heartfelt gratitude, thank you very much," Nakanishi adds. "We hope to continue providing support on Resident Evil Requiem to live up to its positive reception."