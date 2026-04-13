If you're finding Resident Evil: Requiem a bit scary, why not mod it to make the enemies tiny
Makes Chunk look adorable.
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Resident Evil: Requiem is my favourite Capcom game in years, and one reason for that is it gets genuinely scary at times. That's not just in the Grace sections either: Leon might be a complete badass but, on Insanity difficulty especially, the game doesn't hesitate to swarm you with teeth and claws, alongside some truly horrible death animations.
So if it all gets a bit much, might I suggest just making all those nasty monsters super small? It's hard to be scared by a cleaver-wielding zombie chef when he doesn't even come up to Grace's kneecap, after all. Such joys await thanks to the straightforwardly named Enemies Scale Modifier from modder lucablight83
The mod requires RE Framework installed to work, but after that the script will let you modify enemy size in both directions: you can shrink them down to 10% of their original size, or scale them up to 300% larger. The effect is toggled with an in-game button and slider that should apply any changes instantaneously, though of course there are some glitches with things like enemy clothing when you suddenly make a room full of zombies into miniature zombies.Article continues below
The mod's creator also notes that "sometimes, when the enemies are killed, there are weird physics glitches, like the bodies move on their own (or even fly away...)"
One side effect of this mod is that it actually makes Requiem both funny and much harder at the same time. Leon's opening scene now features a load of normal-sized NPCs fleeing in terror from tiny zombies which are quite difficult to shoot and, while it's hard to feel intimidated by a pint-sized doctor with a ludicrously billowing coat, it's also not easy at all to put him down. As for the likes of Chunk, he ends up looking almost cute. Almost.
Pair this up with the mod that turns Leon's Porsche into a driveable hamburger, and we've almost made Requiem into a comedy. If you want a mod that's a little more serious about how it ups the challenge, how about one that makes zombie bites actually infect you. And for the true sickos, yep, there's already a mod that lets you play the whole thing in VR: no thanks!
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Rich is a games journalist with 15 years' experience, beginning his career on Edge magazine before working for a wide range of outlets, including Ars Technica, Eurogamer, GamesRadar+, Gamespot, the Guardian, IGN, the New Statesman, Polygon, and Vice. He was the editor of Kotaku UK, the UK arm of Kotaku, for three years before joining PC Gamer. He is the author of a Brief History of Video Games, a full history of the medium, which the Midwest Book Review described as "[a] must-read for serious minded game historians and curious video game connoisseurs alike."
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