Now you can replace Resident Evil Requiem's product-placement Porsche with a drivable hamburger
Make your own joke about Leon's pickle.
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Resident Evil Requiem's Hamilton watches aren't the only product placement in Capcom's latest action-horror thrilltime. There's also Leon Kennedy's Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT, which he hoons around in when there isn't a convenient motorbike nearby. But if you'd rather not see your middle-aged action hero in a high-performance SUV, modder SinderyMonk is here to help.
The Patty Wagon mod swaps that souped-up sports car for a drivable hamburger right out of SpongeBob Squarepants, so that you can rep for Krusty Krab rather than Porsche. Seeing Leon's ultra-serious face grimly staring over a Krabby patty elevates every scene it's in.
We've already pointed out the first sexy Leon mod, but in the last couple of weeks the shitpost modders have really been busy. There's a mod to replace Chunk with Shrek, one to replace The Girl with a chibi character from Umamusume Pretty Derby, and for the arachnophobes there's one that lets you swap the giant spider for modder favorite Thomas the Tank Engine.Article continues below
It's not all gags and memes. We recently highlighted a mod that makes Insanity mode even more brutal by turning zombie bites infectious. Like all of these mods, you'll need to install REFramework first to load it.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.
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