Now you can replace Resident Evil Requiem's product-placement Porsche with a drivable hamburger

Resident Evil Requiem's Hamilton watches aren't the only product placement in Capcom's latest action-horror thrilltime. There's also Leon Kennedy's Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT, which he hoons around in when there isn't a convenient motorbike nearby. But if you'd rather not see your middle-aged action hero in a high-performance SUV, modder SinderyMonk is here to help.

The Patty Wagon mod swaps that souped-up sports car for a drivable hamburger right out of SpongeBob Squarepants, so that you can rep for Krusty Krab rather than Porsche. Seeing Leon's ultra-serious face grimly staring over a Krabby patty elevates every scene it's in.

We've already pointed out the first sexy Leon mod, but in the last couple of weeks the shitpost modders have really been busy. There's a mod to replace Chunk with Shrek, one to replace The Girl with a chibi character from Umamusume Pretty Derby, and for the arachnophobes there's one that lets you swap the giant spider for modder favorite Thomas the Tank Engine.

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It's not all gags and memes. We recently highlighted a mod that makes Insanity mode even more brutal by turning zombie bites infectious. Like all of these mods, you'll need to install REFramework first to load it.