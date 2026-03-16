Resident Evil Requiem actor had to spend '2 to 3 minutes' audibly dying during her audition, while the casting director threw out surprise instructions: 'Now a zombie has bitten your left leg'

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The new Resi is Grace actor Angela Sant'Albano's first videogame credit, but I'm guessing it won't be her last.

Close-up of Grace Ashcroft from the Resident Evil Requiem reveal trailer. She&#039;s got short, platinum blonde hair and looks like a young adult.
(Image credit: Capcom)

Voice acting: It can't be that hard, right? You never have to worry about hitting your marks or where your eyes are. Like Ron Perlman said, you go in, you rip it, you get your 40 bucks and your ham sammie, and you're outta there. Right?

Well, no, of course not. Good voice acting is a skill unto itself, and it's not easy. (And to be completely fair to the esteemed Mr. Perlman, he also said voice actors are "a pretty elite group of people" who represent "some of the most talented people in the entire business.")

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Resident Evil Requiem Mr. Raccoon locationsResident Evil Requiem Antique CoinsResident Evil Requiem safe codesResident Evil Requiem puzzles boxesResident Evil Requiem inventory

Resident Evil Requiem Mr. Raccoon locations: Find all 25
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Resident Evil Requiem safe codes: Crack each one
Resident Evil Requiem puzzles boxes: Open the door
Resident Evil Requiem inventory: Make it bigger

Andy Chalk
Andy Chalk
US News Lead

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.

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