Now you can play Resident Evil Requiem in VR if that's a thing you want for some reason
You and Gideon have fun.
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Do you want to play Resident Evil Requiem in VR? If so, seek help. Your fear gland may be broken and next you'll be jamming a fork into the toaster just to feel something. In the meantime though, go ahead and download a mod that lets you be Grace Ashcroft, an FBI desk jockey so out of her depth when she gets back she'll have the bends, in senses-shattering virtual reality.
I enjoyed Resident Evil Requiem a lot, sticking to the default viewpoint options of first-person for Grace and third-person for Leon. (I have to point out you can change these in the menu because if I don't some chucklefuck will be along to explain it as if we don't know already.) Seeing things through Grace's eyes that way was scary enough, especially when she was seeing the shadowy outline of something far too large slithering out of a hole in the ceiling at the end of the hallway I needed to get through.
After a bit of that, bouncing back into jolly third-person to watch Leon S. Kennedy's bulging biceps (the S is for the size of his shirts) as he hatchet-murders a dozen zombies then says a quip is an ecstatic relief. It's a perfect formula for a series that's often struggled to reconcile its survival horror roots with its shift to action-movie dopiness, making one the dessert you enjoy after the meat-and-potatoes of the other.Article continues below
Anyway, if you're made of sterner stuff than me and played Alien Isolation in VR while chewing gum and generally not giving a shit, then go ahead and download RE9VR as well as its requirements ViGEmBus and REFramework. You will apparently need to pop your headset off and play flatscreen to solve puzzles at computers, but otherwise you should mostly be able to experience Resident Evil Requiem as if it's really happening to you. You maniac.
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Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.
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