Stop the clock: Resident Evil Requiem's first sexy Leon mod hit Nexus Mods just 4 days, 11 hours, and 23 minutes after launch

Few men, fictional or otherwise, have spinkicked their way into the hearts of as many thirsty internet admirers as Leon S. Kennedy. And given his recent upgrade to hot uncle status thanks to the devoted efforts of the women on the Resident Evil Requiem dev team, there has been an intense interest in how long it would take modders to let the Leon-crazed masses more fully appreciate the fruits of that labor.

That wait has ended. Today, a new page is added to the great chronicles of history. As of 11:23 am EDT on March 3, 2026, Nexus Mods now hosts its first sexy Leon mod for Resident Evil Requiem: Leon Shirtless RPD by modder SERGISHOLS, whose name will live forever.

Given Requiem's midnight EDT launch time, that means it clocked a TtLL (or 'Time to Lewd Leon') of just 4 days, 11 hours, and 23 minutes—or roughly 386,580 seconds, if you'd prefer. Frankly, after watching the RE4 remake's modders put Leon in a maid outfit and thong before the game even launched, I wondered whether it would even take a day before Leon's hot uncle era was intensified by third parties. Regardless, I think we can all agree that turning around a peeled Leon in under a week is an accomplishment by any metric.

Although, maybe I should say "half-peeled." It's pretty tame as far as horny mods go: Leon probably shows more skin at the beach. If you're hoping for mods more titillating than Leon's exposed uncle nipples, you're still in for a longer wait.

(Image credit: Nexus Mods)

Leon's admirers on Nexus Mods certainly aren't content with the early offering: At time of writing, 14 separate commenters have said that this particular rendition of Leon's uncle bod is insufficiently muscular. Everyone's a critic. That said, they haven't had to yearn for other options for very long: Another shirtless Leon mod arrived just an hour before I wrote this sentence.

Whether or not these increasingly shredded shirtless Leons prove enough to satisfy, I'll confess, isn't my concern. I'm simply here to ensure that the earliest achievements in the field aren't entirely overshadowed by whatever great works follow as modders get acclimated. (And I'm sure there will be plenty.)

I just hope everyone stays respectful. Leon's a married man now, after all.