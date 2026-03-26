Hades 2 trailer teases a new steamy scene that will be added with 'bonus content and quality-of-life improvements' in an update next month

Hades II - Xbox & PlayStation Trailer (Coming April 14th!) - YouTube Watch On

Supergiant isn't done with Hades 2 yet. In a surprisingly spicy new trailer for the action RPG's console release, eagle-eyed fans caught a glimpse of a scene they've never seen before.

That scene will be part of the "bonus content and quality-of-life improvements" update coming to PC alongside the console release on April 14, Supergiant confirmed in a blog post. The studio didn't go into any further details on what will be added, but the new scene suggests it might expand the story for characters who only had limited interactions before.

At around 53 seconds into the minute-long trailer (and pictured below), Heracles shows up butt naked in a hot spring, the steamy home for Hades 2's most intimate scenes. Hair damp and draped over his shoulders, the son of Zeus asks Melinoë why she's here before the trailer cuts away. It's a huge tease for a character who only appears during runs on the surface side of the game.

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However, I doubt any of the new scenes will dramatically change the shape of the story. While it's true that Supergiant followed up the game's 1.0 release with tweaks to the "true ending" that players were unhappy with, the new scenes didn't rewrite the finale. They added more context to help support where it all ends up, and I would guess that will remain the approach here.

(Image credit: Supergiant Games)

Hades 2 is bursting with characters, some of whom don't get as much screen time as others. None of them felt overlooked or incomplete, but I'd happily spend some time chatting instead of battling gods like Heracles. While I'm not necessarily a fan of story updates to a game that is well out of early access, I think a console release is a good excuse to get everyone who already played the game to jump back in and see what's new.

Supergiant says patch notes for the update won't be released until it drops, so that gives people a couple weeks to theorize on who will show up and whether or not Ares' boons will finally get a buff.