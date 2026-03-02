Resident Evil Requiem has broken the internet as fans find out Leon Kennedy is married: 'You'll play Chris in the DLC and see an identical ring on his hand'

It's an awful day to be Leon Kennedy's number one fan, as players have discovered that he's married. You can see what looks to be a wedding ring on his finger in a couple of Resident Evil Requiem's cutscenes, and can take a good look at it in the concept art if you're an eagle-eyed gamer. My disappointment is immeasurable, and my day is ruined.

But this discovery now raises a bigger, more sinister question: who is Leon Kennedy married to? Putting aside the fact that it could very well be some random civilian that we've not seen in the series thus far, players seem to have their own theories, which settle into two camps: Claire or Ada.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Resident Evil has always had something of a Team Edward or Team Jacob rivalry with players debating who's best suited for Leon aeons before we found a ring on his finger. In the interest of not receiving any deadly packages in my mail, I'm not going to disclose whose side I'm on, but I'll give a summary of both accounts.

Team Ada likes the dynamic that's been shown between her and Leon throughout the games. The two characters have also had plenty of screentime together, letting us see how their relationship has progressed over the years. Oh, and they kissed that one time.

On the other side of the ring, Team Claire generally thinks Ada and Leon's relationship is a bit toxic and that Claire is a better match for Leon, as she's kinder and matches Leon's sense of justice. Also: "If Leon is indeed married to Claire, this would explain why Leon was extra chummy about Chris when Sherry asked for his whereabouts towards the end of Resident Evil: Requiem."

There's also a pretty big third contingent who all think Leon is married to them: "I don't like how y'all are talking about Leon being married to other women when he is very clearly married to me." So true, bestie.

As for who Leon's actually married to, it's anyone's guess—Capcom may never tell us. Although I'm a big fan of whatever this theory is: "They won't say it outright, but you'll play Chris in the DLC and see an identical ring on his hand." That would certainly be a power couple to rival all others.