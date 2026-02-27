Resident Evil Requiem pulls in 270,000 players in just 2 hours on Steam, beating Village, Biohazard and the Resident Evil 4 remake
That's the pull of Leon S Kennedy.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
It's finally here, Resident Evil Requiem is out in the wild, and the wait is over. I was expecting a larger-than-normal reception for this game, considering how much it seeks to do and how great all the reviews have been for it, including ours, but these numbers have surpassed even what I thought Requiem would pull in.
In the last two hours since launch, Requiem has pulled in 267,509 players, with 237,092 still playing at the time of writing. It's an incredible achievement for a Resident Evil game, especially if you compare it to how well recent series additions have done in terms of player count.
The Resident Evil 4 remake released almost three years ago now (oh god, time flies), and despite being largely praised as an excellent remake, it only managed to pull in 168,191 players: a fantastic achievement, but absolutely nothing compared to Requiem.
Meanwhile, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard got a measly peak of 20,449 players, which is ridiculously low considering Biohazard is one of the best modern RE games to have been released. And Resident Evil 8: Village managed to entice a respectable 106,631 players.
There has to be some accounting for the fact that PlayStation likely holds a large number of Resident Evil players, and we can't account for that number, as we don't know the figures just yet. But there's a good chance that if there are this many more players on Steam, there are likely more playing on PlayStation, Xbox, and maybe even Nintendo Switch as well.
I'm not surprised, as I said in my review, playing Requiem is like playing a highlight reel of all the best moments of previous RE games. There really is something in it for everyone: puzzles, action, horror, and Leon, obviously. But in all seriousness, Requiem is an excellent addition to the long-running Resident Evil series and will undoubtedly become a must-play for players long after its launch.
Resident Evil Requiem Mr. Raccoon locations: Find all 25
Resident Evil Requiem Antique Coins: Buy upgrades
Resident Evil Requiem safe codes: Crack each one
Resident Evil Requiem puzzles boxes: Open the door
Resident Evil Requiem inventory: Make it bigger
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Elie is a news writer with an unhealthy love of horror games—even though their greatest fear is being chased. When they're not screaming or hiding, there's a good chance you'll find them testing their metal in metroidvanias or just admiring their Pokemon TCG collection. Elie has previously worked at TechRadar Gaming as a staff writer and studied at JOMEC in International Journalism and Documentaries – spending their free time filming short docs about Smash Bros. or any indie game that crossed their path.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.