Resident Evil Requiem pulls in 270,000 players in just 2 hours on Steam, beating Village, Biohazard and the Resident Evil 4 remake

It's finally here, Resident Evil Requiem is out in the wild, and the wait is over. I was expecting a larger-than-normal reception for this game, considering how much it seeks to do and how great all the reviews have been for it, including ours, but these numbers have surpassed even what I thought Requiem would pull in.

In the last two hours since launch, Requiem has pulled in 267,509 players, with 237,092 still playing at the time of writing. It's an incredible achievement for a Resident Evil game, especially if you compare it to how well recent series additions have done in terms of player count.

(Image credit: Capcom)

The Resident Evil 4 remake released almost three years ago now (oh god, time flies), and despite being largely praised as an excellent remake, it only managed to pull in 168,191 players: a fantastic achievement, but absolutely nothing compared to Requiem.

Meanwhile, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard got a measly peak of 20,449 players, which is ridiculously low considering Biohazard is one of the best modern RE games to have been released. And Resident Evil 8: Village managed to entice a respectable 106,631 players.

There has to be some accounting for the fact that PlayStation likely holds a large number of Resident Evil players, and we can't account for that number, as we don't know the figures just yet. But there's a good chance that if there are this many more players on Steam, there are likely more playing on PlayStation, Xbox, and maybe even Nintendo Switch as well.

I'm not surprised, as I said in my review, playing Requiem is like playing a highlight reel of all the best moments of previous RE games. There really is something in it for everyone: puzzles, action, horror, and Leon, obviously. But in all seriousness, Requiem is an excellent addition to the long-running Resident Evil series and will undoubtedly become a must-play for players long after its launch.