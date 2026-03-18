Capcom says yep Leon is married, and now has 'a place to go home to' after killing an army of infected: but who's waiting for him when he gets there?

Resident Evil Requiem may be a brilliant game, but it brought some awful news for Leon S. Kennedy's army of thirsty fans. In several of Requiem's cutscenes you can see what looks like a wedding ring on his finger, and unlockable concept art makes it crystal clear: everyone's favourite horror dilf has tied the knot.

Dry those eyes ladies. We don't know Leon's sexuality for sure, but given his mad flirting with Ada over multiple games it seems reasonable to assume he's heterosexual, and so the fan theories largely fall into one of two camps: it's either Ada Wong, or his Resident Evil 2 co-star Claire Redfield. Naturally it could also be some random civvy we've never met, or even Chris Redfield, but Ada and Claire seem the most obvious options.

While most would be happy to leave it at that, not so Eurogamer, who asked Capcom to clarify who put a ring on Mr. Kennedy's finger. Amazingly enough, no less than Resident Evil Requiem director Koshi Nakanishi stepped in to… well, not give an answer, but go on a bit of a love-bombing spree himself.

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"The answer will become clear some day, but not just yet. What we wanted to convey in the final scene is simple: Leon now has a 'place to go home to', and we hope you can imagine the peaceful moments he spends there," said Nakanishi.

"Leon is a man who says very little about the things that truly matter, but he would sacrifice himself without a second thought to save a life right in front of him. So what does his ring signify? Resolve? Or a vow?"

(Image credit: Capcom)

Erm… could it just signify he met the right woman and settled down? And while this was never really in any doubt, Nakanishi is also confirming that the 'good' ending for Requiem is canon. I'll avoid outright spoilers but Requiem has two endings, and they go very different ways for our boy. As for whether the ring represents resolve or a vow…

"He may never voice the answer himself," says Nakanishi. "But for now, after finishing a long battle, he has a 'place to go home to'. Isn't that enough?"

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Not for some in the PC Gamer office it isn't: but it'll have to do for now. Perhaps we'll get some firmer answers in the upcoming story expansion, though it will apparently "take some time" before we see it (Mercenaries mode, please). There will be no shortage of takers: earlier this week Capcom announced Requiem has sold over six million copies: "the fastest that a title in the series has reached this milestone."