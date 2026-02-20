Capcom pleads with its community once again to avoid sharing Resident Evil Requiem leaks: 'We really want everyone to enjoy the game's story and experience as much as possible'

We're a week away from Resident Evil Requiem's release and getting to see just what's in store for Grace Ashcroft and Leon Kennedy. But despite all of the showcases and reveals Capcom has kept its cards close to its chest with this one. All we really know is that Leon's "hot uncle" design was thanks to the women on the dev team and that there's going to be a big scary monster, and a mum murder.

But for some a week is just too long to wait. There's been a few spoilers floating around the internet, and Capcom isn't happy about it. "Please don't post or share pre-release leaks and spoilers for Resident Evil Requiem," Capcom says in a formal request to the community. "We really want everyone to enjoy the game's story and experience as much as possible.

"Our legal department will continue to issue takedowns and deletion notices for leaks in order to preserve your day-one experience. It's not long now until the game is out, so we look forward to seeing all your reactions after the release."

Resident Evil games are at their best when you go in with no expectations. The lead up to Resident Evil 8 was short and very underwhelming, so it was a pleasant surprise when I first jumped into that game to see Lady Dimitrescu and all the awful monstrosities hidden within the Four Houses.

Likewise I avoided everything in the lead up to Resident Evil 7 and, again, had a better experience for it. Although I will say having no forewarnings about where any of the jumpscares were did take a few years off my life.

But everyone has their own way of prepping for a new release. Some like to know everything there is to know about what they're getting into, some don't. But I think a good rule of thumb is to not share spoilers around: even if you don't mind, someone else might.