Capcom pleads with its community once again to avoid sharing Resident Evil Requiem leaks: 'We really want everyone to enjoy the game's story and experience as much as possible'
Resident Evil Requiem fans just have to hold out another week.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
We're a week away from Resident Evil Requiem's release and getting to see just what's in store for Grace Ashcroft and Leon Kennedy. But despite all of the showcases and reveals Capcom has kept its cards close to its chest with this one. All we really know is that Leon's "hot uncle" design was thanks to the women on the dev team and that there's going to be a big scary monster, and a mum murder.
But for some a week is just too long to wait. There's been a few spoilers floating around the internet, and Capcom isn't happy about it. "Please don't post or share pre-release leaks and spoilers for Resident Evil Requiem," Capcom says in a formal request to the community. "We really want everyone to enjoy the game's story and experience as much as possible.
A message to the Resident Evil community pic.twitter.com/kACITMlHqjFebruary 20, 2026
"Our legal department will continue to issue takedowns and deletion notices for leaks in order to preserve your day-one experience. It's not long now until the game is out, so we look forward to seeing all your reactions after the release."
Resident Evil games are at their best when you go in with no expectations. The lead up to Resident Evil 8 was short and very underwhelming, so it was a pleasant surprise when I first jumped into that game to see Lady Dimitrescu and all the awful monstrosities hidden within the Four Houses.
Likewise I avoided everything in the lead up to Resident Evil 7 and, again, had a better experience for it. Although I will say having no forewarnings about where any of the jumpscares were did take a few years off my life.
But everyone has their own way of prepping for a new release. Some like to know everything there is to know about what they're getting into, some don't. But I think a good rule of thumb is to not share spoilers around: even if you don't mind, someone else might.
2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Elie is a news writer with an unhealthy love of horror games—even though their greatest fear is being chased. When they're not screaming or hiding, there's a good chance you'll find them testing their metal in metroidvanias or just admiring their Pokemon TCG collection. Elie has previously worked at TechRadar Gaming as a staff writer and studied at JOMEC in International Journalism and Documentaries – spending their free time filming short docs about Smash Bros. or any indie game that crossed their path.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.