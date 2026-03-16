Capcom celebrates 6 million units sold for Resident Evil Requiem, 'the fastest that a title in the series has reached this milestone'

I had tried to the best of my ability to downplay any expectations I had for Resident Evil Requiem during the run up to its release, how could it possibly live up to the hype? But it was all for nought, because it's an absolute banger.

I've already gushed about it enough in my Resident Evil Requiem review, but it's also clear that I wasn't the only one who enjoyed it so much, not by a long shot. Capcom revealed that Requiem has since sold 6 million units in an Investor Relations press release: "Worldwide sales of Resident Evil Requiem, now exceed 6 million units, which is the fastest that a title in the series has reached this milestone."

(Image credit: Capcom)

It's not exactly surprising. Requiem has received some glowing reviews, is currently sat at "Overwhelmingly positive" on Steam, and managed to pull in 270,000 players in the first two hours on release, the most of any Resident Evil release. It has since reached a player count peak of 344,214.

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"Going forward, Capcom plans to implement several measures, such as ongoing support and additional game content, so players can continue to enjoy the title longer," the press release says.

Director Koshi Nakanishi has already announced several new features coming to Requiem such as a photo mode and new minigame which'll be added sometime in May. Work on DLC has also already begun at Capcom but that could take a while as Nakanishi urges patience from fans: "It will take some time, so we ask for your patience and hope you'll look forward to it."

"In addition, the Resident Evil series will celebrate its 30th anniversary on March 22, 2026," the press release continues. "Capcom is readying various plans for this anniversary to delight series fans, such as a collaboration between Universal Studios Japan and Resident Evil Requiem in 2026, and orchestral concerts in Japan, the US, and Europe." So if you enjoyed Requiem then you'll be able to keep the good times going with more content and collaborations coming up.