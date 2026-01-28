Leon Kennedy's 'hot uncle' design in the new Resident Evil is thanks to the women on the dev team, says director, who 'would point out and comment on even the finest details like the wrinkles on his neck'

If you asked me to rustle up a list of 'most lusted after men in gaming', I'd first establish some boundaries because that's a very strange thing to ask somebody and I don't know you that well. After we'd become more familiar, however, I'd certainly put Resident Evil heartthrob Leon Kennedy on the list. Modders put him in a thong within 0.1 picoseconds of the RE4 remake coming out, after all.

Which is why he made ripples on the internet when it was revealed that not only would he be in the new Resident Evil game, but also that he's also in his DILF era. He's all hot uncle, now. He's downright foxy. Awooga, awooga, eyes pop out of head, look at the silver in that beard—you get the picture.

This is something that, according to director Koshi Nakanishi, who spoke to Automaton in a recent joint interview, is due to the fine tastes of the women on the development team, who clearly know exactly what they're about because—and I say this as a known men-liker—god damn.

"We’ve spent quite a lot of time polishing Leon’s visuals. Leon has many fans among Capcom employees, and women in particular were pretty strict when reviewing his design. They would point out and comment on even the finest details like the wrinkles on his neck. When I mentioned that story in the past, a female fan told me: 'The women developers at Capcom did a really good job.'"

Nakanishi, deservedly proud of his team's fine work on this fine man adds: "Throughout the development process, Leon was thoroughly refined, and I think we managed to come through with a design that would make anyone’s heart throb."

To avoid fully objectifying him, however, Nakanishi also points out that the team has spent a lot of time looking at the man behind the 10, as well: "Every staff member had their own interpretation of Leon’s 30-year-long history, so they would tell me things like: 'Leon would definitely not act like that in this kind of situation.'

"So, there were more opinions about what he’s like on the inside compared to his looks, and after many discussions, we were able to settle on something that clicked for us. When players see this Leon in the game, hopefully they will be able to find their own interpretation of him as well."

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Opinions so far are that they've mostly nailed it. Our own Wes Fenlon writes in his preview piece: "Leon Kennedy has a chainsaw. I'm three minutes into Resident Evil Requiem, and my first fight with a crowded hospital hall full of zombies is already shouting what seems to be the game's guiding principle: the stuff you love in old Resident Evil, plus the stuff you love in new Resident Evil, smashed together into one decadent Resident Evil sandwich."

Speaking of Leon Kennedy and decadent sandwiches—uh, actually, nevermind. I've just been informed by my editor that I can 'under no circumstances put that filth on a website'. Sorry.