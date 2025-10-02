If you've unlocked Lumiere and Cogsworth and invited them to live in your town in Disney Dreamlight Valley, then you'll want to start making your way through their friendship quests to start reaping the rewards. If you're stuck levelling his friendship, since you won't unlock his companion skill until level 2, remember to have daily conversations with him and give whatever his favourite gifts are to quickly rank up.

Once you hit level 2, you'll immediately gain access to the "Running Like Clockwork" quest. This serves as Cogsworth's first friendship quest, so luckily it isn't too challenging to make your way through. Here are all the steps you need to complete to tick this quest off your to-do list.

How to Complete the Running Like Clockwork quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

When you've unlocked the quest, speak to Cogsworth and he will ask for your help tackling some "troubling issues in the valley". This basically means he is unhappy with the state of some of the villager homes, with Vanellope being the main target, and wants to hide them behind some screens which you have to craft. Gather the following materials:

25 x Hardwood

10 x Green Passion Lily

You can only collect six Green Passion Lilies in the Frosted Heights at a time, and they take about 20 minutes to respawn once picked, so you might be waiting a while before you can finish this part of the quest. Once you've gathered all the materials you need though, take them to a crafting table to build six Harmonious Screens. Now, place all six around Vanellope's house—they will need to be quite close to count toward the quest.

Go back to Cogsworth, but when you speak to him Vanellope will come and interrupt. Unsurprisingly, this character is unhappy about Cogsworth's plan to screen their house from view. After a lot of complaining, you'll then have to remove the walls you have quite literally just put up. So, take them down, and speak to Vanellope. She'll thank you and send you back to Cogsworth. Rather than this ending the quest, he will now convince you that Dazzle Beach isn't safe and needs a lifeguard.

Talk to Moana, and she'll agree straight away to the duty (thankfully). But, before she can start she needs you to find six pieces of a Tropical Lifeguard Chair buried in the sand and water. Equip your shovel and head down to the beach to dig any glowing spots in the sand and fish any orange ripples in the sea. For reference, I found four in the water and two on land. Take the pieces to a crafting table to mend the chair and place it anywhere on Dazzle Beach before speaking to Moana again.

Cogsworth will join you both, but Moana will then say she has other things to do besides lifeguarding, which results in Cogsworth being confused. She'll leave, and you'll need to speak to Cogsworth one final time. He'll mention that Stitch bumped into him and knocked some of his gears loose, and after you talk to Stitch, you'll have to search for them. Head to the following locations and look for shiny gears on the ground:

Dazzle Beach

Forest of Valor

Plaza

The gears will quite literally be flying around these areas. Chase them down and grab them with E, then take them back to Cogsworth. He'll mend himself and say that he'll raise any more concerns as and when they pop up, but for the meantime he will try to go back to relaxing. This will end the Running like Clockwork quest and let you continue to level up his friendship.