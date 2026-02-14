Final Fantasy 14's Valentine's Day event is a Mario Party-lite encounter that reminded me it's actually quite fun to do some socializing in an MMO

I know you've done a million Final Fantasy 14 events already and may hit Skip Cutscene when given the chance, but hear me out: this year's Valentines Day celebration is the best seasonal sidequest FF14 has had in ages. And you should do it before it's gone.

All you have to do is help the holiday NPC Astrid by successfully decorating five overly extravagant cakes in time for the annual "Valentione's Day" celebration. The instanced task is available to solo players, pre-made parties, or matched with strangers. I know it doesn't sound like the usual high-stakes affair that's suitable for Warriors of Light, but don't judge the sidequest too hastily. As long as you don't complete the challenge alone, it rules.

The Pâtisserie—the Valentine's Day limited instance—is patrolled by mobs of hostile, sugar-flinging mammets. You can defend yourself with a special duty action, but their conic AoEs retaliate with a stun and cost you precious seconds in the race to decorate enough Valentione cakes.

The goofy minigame is a messy trial of "don't stand in the shit," like most FF14 encounters, but the premise feels more Mario Party-lite than big boss battle. It's chaotic, kind of like that TLC show, Cake Boss. But instead of a foul-mouthed man from eastern New Jersey, I get to be an even fouler-mouthed cat girl from Limsa Lominsa.

I'm kidding, it's actually way better and the most fun I've had playing FF14 with strangers in a while. My usual experience is to load into a duty, greet the party with a friendly "\o," then fall into my job's usual role. But I ran The Pâtisserie three times—that's two more times than required—and every run had chatty players stopping to joke around or gpose at the end.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Square Enix) (Image credit: Square Enix) (Image credit: Square Enix) (Image credit: Square Enix)

I know we've had communal jump puzzles and cute Halloween events in the past, but this year's Valentione's Day sidequest felt like a nice refresh of an otherwise monotonous chore. It's not very often a shared FF14 goal doesn't have me stressed as hell and clenching my jaw, so it was nice to goof off and make a few fleeting friends. It's been ages since FF14 reminded me it's an MMO, and that the formula requires some degree of socializing.

The Final Fantasy 14 Valentione's Day celebration is also stacked with rewards, so if not for some baking camaraderie, then at least do it for the glam. Every run of The Pâtisserie yields event currency based on your performance, and you can trade those tokens for the 2026 goodies. This year's rewards include two outfits, three orchestrion rolls, and new seasonal furnishings I'm not ashamed to stick in my Eorzean abode. Finally.

If you want to try the Final Fantasy 14 Valentione's Day celebration, you've got until Monday, February 16, at 7 am PST to queue up. It begins in Old Gridania (X: 10.2, Y: 9.4) by speaking to Astrid and accepting 'The Icing on the Cake' quest. You'll receive 150 Valentione's Day Chocolates for completing five cakes. It's enough to trade for every reward with some extras to spare.