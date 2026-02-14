Final Fantasy 14's Valentine's Day event is a Mario Party-lite encounter that reminded me it's actually quite fun to do some socializing in an MMO
I am become Cake Boss.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
I know you've done a million Final Fantasy 14 events already and may hit Skip Cutscene when given the chance, but hear me out: this year's Valentines Day celebration is the best seasonal sidequest FF14 has had in ages. And you should do it before it's gone.
All you have to do is help the holiday NPC Astrid by successfully decorating five overly extravagant cakes in time for the annual "Valentione's Day" celebration. The instanced task is available to solo players, pre-made parties, or matched with strangers. I know it doesn't sound like the usual high-stakes affair that's suitable for Warriors of Light, but don't judge the sidequest too hastily. As long as you don't complete the challenge alone, it rules.
The Pâtisserie—the Valentine's Day limited instance—is patrolled by mobs of hostile, sugar-flinging mammets. You can defend yourself with a special duty action, but their conic AoEs retaliate with a stun and cost you precious seconds in the race to decorate enough Valentione cakes.
The goofy minigame is a messy trial of "don't stand in the shit," like most FF14 encounters, but the premise feels more Mario Party-lite than big boss battle. It's chaotic, kind of like that TLC show, Cake Boss. But instead of a foul-mouthed man from eastern New Jersey, I get to be an even fouler-mouthed cat girl from Limsa Lominsa.
I'm kidding, it's actually way better and the most fun I've had playing FF14 with strangers in a while. My usual experience is to load into a duty, greet the party with a friendly "\o," then fall into my job's usual role. But I ran The Pâtisserie three times—that's two more times than required—and every run had chatty players stopping to joke around or gpose at the end.
I know we've had communal jump puzzles and cute Halloween events in the past, but this year's Valentione's Day sidequest felt like a nice refresh of an otherwise monotonous chore. It's not very often a shared FF14 goal doesn't have me stressed as hell and clenching my jaw, so it was nice to goof off and make a few fleeting friends. It's been ages since FF14 reminded me it's an MMO, and that the formula requires some degree of socializing.
The Final Fantasy 14 Valentione's Day celebration is also stacked with rewards, so if not for some baking camaraderie, then at least do it for the glam. Every run of The Pâtisserie yields event currency based on your performance, and you can trade those tokens for the 2026 goodies. This year's rewards include two outfits, three orchestrion rolls, and new seasonal furnishings I'm not ashamed to stick in my Eorzean abode. Finally.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
If you want to try the Final Fantasy 14 Valentione's Day celebration, you've got until Monday, February 16, at 7 am PST to queue up. It begins in Old Gridania (X: 10.2, Y: 9.4) by speaking to Astrid and accepting 'The Icing on the Cake' quest. You'll receive 150 Valentione's Day Chocolates for completing five cakes. It's enough to trade for every reward with some extras to spare.
2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Andrea has been covering games for nearly a decade, picking up bylines at IGN, USA Today, Fanbyte, and Destructoid before joining the PC Gamer team in 2025. She's got a soft spot for older RPGs and is willing to try just about anything with a lovey-dovey "I can fix them" romance element. Her weekly to-do always includes a bit of MMO time, endlessly achievement hunting and raiding in Final Fantasy 14. Outside of those staples, she's often got a few survival-crafting games on rotation and loves a good scare in co-op horror games.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.