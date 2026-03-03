If you're making your way through the Paw-fect Romance Star Path in Disney Dreamlight Valley, the Cook a Spicy Spaghetti duty may have you stumped. Knowing how to make Spicy Spaghetti sounds simple enough, but if you've been searching through your recipe list trying to track this meal down, you'll notice that it's nowhere to be seen.

That's because Spicy Spaghetti is actually referring to a different dish: Spaghetti Arrabiata. Below, I'll explain how to actually make the dish you need, so you're not as stumped as I was.

How to make Spicy Spaghetti in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Funnily enough, Spicy Spaghetti isn't what the dish is actually called in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Instead, you need to cook Spaghetti Arrabiata. This 3-star entree is relatively easy to make, so there's a high chance you've already got the ingredients you need in storage.

Since Spaghetti Arabbiata is a 3-star entree, you'll need three ingredients for it:

1 x Tomato

1 x Wheat

1 x Chilli Pepper

Once you've gathered all the ingredients, take them to a cooking station (I find the most convenient one to be in Remy's Restaurant in the main valley) and pop all the ingredients in. When the dish is cooked, you'll be able to find it in your recipe cards under your collections menu, and the Cook a Spicy Spaghetti duty will be ticked off.

Where to get the ingredients for Spicy Spaghetti in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Wheat is the easiest ingredient to find, since you can buy seeds from Goofy's Stall in the Peaceful Meadow biome for three Star Coins, and it only takes one minute to grow. Tomato on the other hand is slightly more expensive, costing 33 Star Coins per bag of seeds at Goofy's Stall on Dazzle Beach and taking 25 minutes to grow.

Lastly, Chilli Pepper seeds can be purchased from Goofy's Stall in the Sunlit Plateau biome for 117 Star Coins. These seeds take the longest time to grow, too, coming in at 45 minutes. So, rather than the recipe being difficult, waiting for the ingredients to grow is by far the most tedious element.

With that said, if you have Wall-E's garden unlocked in the valley, there is a chance all of the ingredients you need will be available and fully grown already. The only downside with relying on the garden rather than growing them yourself is that there's never any guarantee of which crops will pop up first, so sometimes it's more convenient to grow them yourself.